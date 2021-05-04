Amazon's Star Wars Day 2021 Deals Are Live

Amazon wouldn't let May 4th aka Star Wars Day go by without a big one-day sale, so they put together a collection of items that includes something for every fan. You'll find deals on Star Wars Black Series figures, board games, Nerf, apparel, and more right here on Amazon until the end of the day today. We've also picked out a handful of our favorite items in the list below.

There are a lot more Star Wars Day deals available here on Amazon, so grab them while you can. Keep in mind that Star Wars Day deals are also live at GameStop.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.