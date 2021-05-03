GameStop Star Wars Day Deals Are Live: Includes the Tauntaun Sleeping Bag for 50% Off
It appears that LEGO isn't the only company that got a head start on their Star Wars Day 2021 offerings. GameStop's launched a May The 4th Be With You sale over the weekend, and the big offers were still available at the time of writing. Here's a quick breakdown:
- 50% off select Star Wars video games, including Star Wars Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Journey to Batuu
- 15% off select Star Wars collectibles
- Only $50 for the Tauntaun sleeping bag (the lowest price we've ever seen on it).
- Buy 1 get 1 free apparel accessories
- Only $10 regular priced T-shirts
Note that GameStop's Star Wars Day sale ends on May 8th. The flyer for the event can be found below.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.