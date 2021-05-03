GameStop Star Wars Day Deals Are Live: Includes the Tauntaun Sleeping Bag for 50% Off

It appears that LEGO isn't the only company that got a head start on their Star Wars Day 2021 offerings. GameStop's launched a May The 4th Be With You sale over the weekend, and the big offers were still available at the time of writing. Here's a quick breakdown:

Note that GameStop's Star Wars Day sale ends on May 8th. The flyer for the event can be found below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.