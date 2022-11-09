Andor: Andy Serkis Reacts To His Final Moment in Episode 10

Star Wars fans are loving the tenth episode of Andor, "No Way Out," which might be the last we see of Andy Serkis in the series. Serkis is known for his roles in many major franchises ranging from Lord of the Rings to Marvel, and he also played Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. However, he's playing a whole new character in Andor named Kino Loy. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! After last week's episode, Kino decided to join Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) prison escape plan, and they helped most of their fellow inmates get out of Narkina 5. However, it was revealed at the end of the episode that Kino couldn't swim, and he was left behind. Serkis recently spoke to Collider about delivering his final line, "I can't swim."

"Yeah, I mean, that was one of the great things about having that arc. And obviously, as an actor, I knew that I was going to arrive at that point. And so that's why I wanted to make him sort of bullish and really kind of unsympathetic early on. Then actually the effect of Cassian and he going head-to-head, and then the moment of realization that they're never going to ever be released. And that's sort of reigniting his humanity in a way. Then really in Episode 10, he goes on this journey, which is absolutely part of his core belief system, that the power of the individual can help others, and if you unite, you can change the shape of the future. That comes flooding back to him, and you actually see the process of that happening, which ends up with the kind of sacrifice, if you like, in that scene at the end," Serkis explained.

"We tried it in different ways, we tried that line in lots of different ways, of him almost being angry without being too sentimental, kind of seeing his own doom," Serkis continued. "We tried it, and then eventually we sort of settled into this area of his almost coming to terms with it. I think that moment of pathos probably was the way to go. It was a really explorative scene to do, and especially for me, for my character. But it was an amazing scene to shoot with everybody diving off, and jumping to freedom, and just this sort of sense of vertigo, and fear, and phobia of war. Yeah, it was an interesting layer, a very interesting layer to play."

Will Andy Serkis Return To Star Wars?

During the Collider interview, Serkis talked about returning to Andor to direct and if fans will see Kino Loy again.

"Oh wow, I hadn't thought of that," Serkis said about the possibility of directing in Season 2. "I mean, the thing is, yeah, that would be an amazing thing. I don't know what the future holds for Kino Loy. Who knows? He might be stuck on that ship, or whatever, I don't know. But let's see. I haven't had any discussions yet. But I don't know, we'll have to see what everybody thinks of it and the outcome. Look, even if Kino Loy goes no further, the short answer to your question is yeah, that would be a thrilling thing to do, to be part of the other side of it, on the other side of the camera for this world would be amazing."

The tenth episode of Andor is now streaming on Disney+.