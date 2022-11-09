Andor: Andy Serkis Addresses Possible Star Wars Return

The tenth episode of Andor was a big one, and Star Wars fans are praising the series for taking big risks and ultimately taking the franchise in a whole new direction. Many fans will agree that the MVP of "One Way Out" was Andy Serkis, who seemingly completed his three-episode arc as Kino Loy. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! After last week's episode, Kino decided to join Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) prison escape plan, and they helped most of the prisoners get out of Narkina 5. However, it was revealed at the end of the episode that Kino couldn't swim, and was left behind. While we didn't see the character die, we can't imagine things ended well for him. During a recent interview with Collider, Serkis talked about the possibility of returning to Andor to direct and if we'll see Kino again. Of course, Serkis is no stranger to helming major franchises as the director of Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

"Oh wow, I hadn't thought of that," Serkis said about the possibility of directing in Season 2. "I mean, the thing is, yeah, that would be an amazing thing. I don't know what the future holds for Kino Loy. Who knows? He might be stuck on that ship, or whatever, I don't know. But let's see. I haven't had any discussions yet. But I don't know, we'll have to see what everybody thinks of it and the outcome. Look, even if Kino Loy goes no further, the short answer to your question is yeah, that would be a thrilling thing to do, to be part of the other side of it, on the other side of the camera for this world would be amazing."

Who Is Directing Andor Season 2?

While it would be awesome to see Serkis tackle some Star Wars, it does seem like the roster of directors is filled up for Season 2 of Andor. Previously, showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed that Ariel Kleiman is already lined up to direct some of Andor's second season. In addition to Kleiman, Janus Metz and Alonso Ruizpalacios will also be tackling future episodes of the series. According to Collider, the upcoming season will be structured the same way as Season 1 as the three directors "have been tapped to direct episode blocks in the second season." Kleiman will take on the same role as Toby Haynes in the first season by helming six episodes that are split into two blocks.

The tenth episode of Andor is now streaming on Disney+.