Andor Fans Can Now Make the Most Embarrassing Food in Star Wars History

The newest episode of Star Wars: Andor, "The Axe Forgets," dropped on Disney+ yesterday and followed Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and the band of Rebels he met the episode before as they continue plotting their heist on an Imperial garrison. The episode also caught up with Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), the former Deputy Inspector for the Preox-Morlana. After going against orders in the show's third episode, Syril caused a lot of trouble for his unit, which forced him to go back home to his mommy, Eedy (Kathryn Hunter). Needless to say, Syril is a baby-man who Star Wars fans already love to hate. In the latest episode, Syril's mom fixes him some cereal with the infamous blue milk, and it's quite an embarrassing site. Syril continues to be Andor's resident loser, but his breakfast did look pretty tasty. In fact, you can now make your own "Syril's Cereal Bars."

"A snack to share with Mom. Take Syril's breakfast of choice on the go and watch #Andor now streaming on @DisneyPlus," Star Wars shared on Instagram. All you need is 3 tablespoons of unsalted butter, 1 package (10 ounces) of marshmallows, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla, 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, and 6 cups blue cereal puffs. You can read the full recipe on StarWars.com, and check out the how-to video below:

"What attracted me to the role was [series creator and writer Tony Gilroy's] writing," Soller said during a recent press conference. "He had created a character that was really three-dimensional and had a big question mark over him. He could kind of go either way. He could go into the Empire. He could go into the Rebel Alliance. He's got a lot of gray area."

Karn "came from a place of such lack and such pain in his home life, that he's trying to fill this void within himself through the fascist, corporate, bureaucratic structure, where he finds order," Soller explained. "He finds a place to be seen if he can supersede his station and climb those ranks."

Karn "was just a completely new character I'd never seen in Star Wars before," Soller told ComicBook. "All these Star Wars characters are, they're based on life, they're based on archetypes, they're based on things that we know from our own humanity."

The first five episodes of Andor are now streaming on Disney+.