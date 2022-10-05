Star Wars: Andor's Newest Episode Features Agents of SHIELD Alum

When it comes to Disney casting, there is a surprising amount of Star Wars and Marvel crossover. During the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, one fan spotted 15 Agents of SHIELD actors on the show. Of course, the biggest Agents of SHIELD star to break into Star Wars is Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fennec Shand on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett as well as voicing the character on The Bad Batch. The fifth episode of Star Wars: Andor is now streaming on Disney+, and it's the latest to feature an Agents of SHIELD alum. Many eagle-eyed Marvel fans will spot Nick Blood, who played Lance Hunter throughout SHIELD's second and third seasons as well as a fifth season episode.

In Andor's fifth episode, "The Axe Forgets," Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and the band of Rebels he met last week continue plotting their heist on an Imperial garrison. Their man on the inside, Lieutenant Gorn (Sule Rimi), is seen talking to Corporal Kimzi (Blood) about the Empire's plans to move their air base on Aldhani. You can check out a photo of Blood in Andor below:

(Photo: Disney+)

Andor is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90% critics score and an 82% audience score. ComicBook.com's Parick Cavanaugh gave the new show a 4 out of 5 and called it "refreshing, unexpected, and gripping." The show takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and has already been confirmed to have two seasons with the second season expected to go into production soon. In addition to Luna, Andor stars Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva. The show will also see the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and feature Eedy Karn, Robert Emms, David Hayman, Alex Ferns, Clemens Schick, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

"I think it's perfect," Luna recently shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "It's lovely. It's almost like four different movies [via four three-episode blocks]. Three episodes will be a very strong block to explore a year, another year, and then another year and another year. There is also space in between each block where time passes, so we're allowed to evolve and transform. But I think that's part of season one, too."

The first five episodes of Andor are now streaming on Disney+.