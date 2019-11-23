The First Baby Yoda “The Child” Merch Hits Amazon

UPDATE: The Hollywood Reporter claims that no official Baby Yoda merchandise has been released as of Friday. Original story continues below. UPDATE 2: Official Baby Yoda shirts have arrived at Hot Topic and BoxLunch. Keep an eye out for the Amazon shirts mentioned below. They might return soon.

As soon as Baby Yoda appeared on the new Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian, you knew Disney would have merch on the shelves in time for Christmas. It appears that the the very first merch was leaked today by Amazon, who launched a series of shirts only to pull them off the site shortly afterwards.

However, it’s a pretty safe bet that the designs pictured above will be back online soon, and when they do arrive you’ll find them here under a search for The Mandalorian + The Child. Yes, it appears as though Disney is insisting on calling Baby Yoda “The Child” (one of the shirts even includes the moniker as part of the print). That’s something to keep in mind when searching for Baby Yoda merch elsewhere. Fatherly captured images of the shirts from Amazon before they were pulled, noting that a “bunch of stuff” was available – albeit mostly apparel. Needless to say, keep tabs on that Amazon link because it will undoubtedly be populated with plush toys and Funko Pop figures in the very near future. While the “A” in The Mandalorian logo is weird in two of the shirts for reasons unknown, the one shirt with the correct logo was confirmed as being official by CNBC.

A flood of Baby Yoda merch could happen at any moment, though it seems as though Disney has showed some restraint in order to keep the character a secret. Speaking with ET about the lack of merch for the new character, series creator Jon Favreau revealed why we weren’t buried in an avalanche of Baby Yoda merch from Day 1:

“I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that,” Favreau explained. “So they really backed us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out. That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re gonna hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.”

New episodes of The Mandalorian will debut on Fridays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

