Star Wars: Boba Fett Special Announced for Disney+

Disney is bringing out all the stops for its annual Disney+ Day later this year, as it has announced a ton of new streaming titles that will debut on the day of the event. On Tuesday, Disney unveiled the full lineup of new movies, TV shows, and specials arriving on November 12th for Disney+ Day, and Star Wars fans are going to be pleased to see one of the new offerings. It’s time for Boba Fett to step into the spotlight.

One of the titles just announced for Disney+ Day is a brand new special “celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett.” This sounds a lot like the Marvel Studios Legends specials that get released ahead of new MCU projects, which highlight the stories of specific characters before they appear again on-screen. Given that this special is its own thing, rather than an episode of an existing series, it may be a little longer and more in-depth.

The biggest news to take away from the new Boba Fett special is that it like means an imminent arrival for the highly anticipated TV series, The Book of Boba Fett. Marvel uses the Legends episodes to hype up characters before they return in a show or movie, and that could be the case for this special and Boba Fett. We already know The Book of Boba Fett has finished filming, and it is supposed to debut at the end of this year, so it could be arriving shortly after Disney+ Day.

Your #DisneyPlusDay lineup has arrived (with more to come)💥🌴🚢☃🛵👓🌏➕ What are you most excited to stream on November 12? pic.twitter.com/bz8V82vFzl — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 21, 2021

In addition to the new Boba Fett special, Disney+ has a bunch of titles coming to the service to celebrate Disney+ on November 12th. Both Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be available to stream for free on Disney+ on that day, as will the brand new Home Alone reboot film, Home Sweet Home Alone. Also arriving are several new shorts, including Olaf Presents, Paperman, Frozen Fever, Feast, Get a Horse, and the Luca-inspired Ciao Alberto. Marvel Studios will be releasing a new special celebrating the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so expect some insight into the films and TV shows still to come from that franchise.

Are you looking forward to this year’s Disney+ Day festivities? Which new arrival are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments!