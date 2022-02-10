Did The Book of Boba Fett Finale Deliver or Disappoint?

Did The Book of Boba Fett deliver the goods or disappoint Star Wars fans? It seems to be a major debate after The Book of Boba Fett‘s finale episode, which is now streaming on DIsney+. The entire Book of Boba Fett series seems to be have been a divisive experience for the Star Wars fanbase – which is nothing new, admittedly – but it is a new experience for Star Wars TV, which had fans overwhelmingly united behind The Mandalorian.

However, Book of Boba Fett had several different issues that seemed to cause debate, whether it was the pacing of the earliest episodes and their flashbacks; the major detours into cameo characters (The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda); and now, the execution of the finale episode and overall directorial choices of showrunner Robert Rodriguez.

Everyone has their view (we’re sure some of you will share yours), but as you can see below, it’s looking like The Book of Boba Fett will most likely be another Star Wars entry that fans argue about for years to come (see also: The Last Jedi).

The Spin Seen ‘Round The World

This particular scene from The Book of Boba Fett finale is going viral as Star Wars’ latest “cheese” moment, destined for meme glory (see also: Canto Bight sequence in The Last Jedi). For a lot of viewers, it stands as glaring evidence of everything Robert Rodriguez allegedly got wrong.

The Mandalorians

// the book of boba fett finale spoilers !!#TheBookOfBobaFett

–

–

–

–

FLYINGG pic.twitter.com/ZEnxJcdlXT — luna (@herabeloved) February 9, 2022

// tbobf finale spoilers#TheBookOfBobaFett

–

–

–

–

–

–

BOBA AND DIN'S TEAMUP MY GODDDDD pic.twitter.com/O9DbEDyhdO — sabine ♡ KENOBI ERA (@rexskywaIker) February 9, 2022

One action highlight few seem to be complaining about is this official team-up moment between Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and The Mandalorian, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). The franchise’s two helmeted badasses battling together? What’s not to love???

Now You Love Her?!

My main take away from the Book of Boba Fett finale is that Robert Rodriguez is a terrible director and that Bryce Dallas Howard should get her own series — Austin (@AustinA2Q) February 9, 2022

Remember back when The Mandalorian had Star Wars fans trashing Bryce Dallas Howard’s directing, and gushing over Robert Rodriguez’s vision of Boba Fett? I ‘member…

That’s Not How You Cad Bane

Book of Boba Fett finale was ass. What an anticlimactic way to finish this season. Stupid ass handling of Cad Bane. — Cerek Darr (@depressedlvfan) February 9, 2022

Some people didn’t even like the way The Book of Boba Fett introduced fan-favorite character Cade Bane to live-action. Wow.

Accentuate The Positive

Instead of fighting the haters, here are some things in #TheBookofBobaFett I found awesome and looked spectacular (to me):



•Both #BobaFett & #CadBane western-style showdowns



•Boba and #Mando back-to-back



•Boba wrecking 🤬 while riding a Rancor



•Fennec Shand going full 🥷🏻 — Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) February 10, 2022

It’s not like The Book of Boba Fett finale didn’t have plenty of highlight moments – am I right? (Am I?)

You Don’t Love A Bad B?

// tbobf spoilers#TheBookOfBobaFett

–

–

–

–

–

–

such a bad bitch moment fennec ended them all with ease pic.twitter.com/se5OzBSDZS — sabine ♡ KENOBI ERA (@rexskywaIker) February 9, 2022

This was one of the baddest action and character moments a female Star Wars character has ever had. But let’s keep talking about that spin-shot…

That Mando Tho…

#TheBookOfBobaFett



the way Grogu kept knocking to annoy Din is the funniest thing 😭 pic.twitter.com/jQYLWF5fcG — Ly 💫 (@spoiler4you) February 9, 2022

This debate gets much hairier when you factor in The Mandalorian crossover: BoBf haters want to somehow glame those glowing portions don’t count; BoBF fans love the variety the series offered.

Fennec Shand Appreciation

Proof that at least one thing in The Book of Boba Fett finale made Star Wars fans VERY happy.

Hand-to-Stick Action!

// #TheBookOfBobaFett spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

i love the fact that boba defeated cad bane using only skills which he learned from tuskens pic.twitter.com/XWjc8rDy8n — cezary | kenobi era (@caltrillasimp) February 9, 2022

Seeing this moment was worth every single one of those flashbacks. Try to change my mind.

Book Of Boba Fett 2

Not to be too greedy here but #TheBookOfBobaFett season 2 when?? 🥺 — Tori Fox (@theMandaTorian) February 9, 2022

Are you ready for… Book II of Boba Fett? Book of Boba Fett II? Book of Boba Fett Volume II?