Star Wars Fans React to The Book of Boba Fett Finale Episode

The Book of Boba Fett‘s Finale episode is now streaming on Disney+, and it certainly has Star Wars fans feeling some kind of way. “Chapter 7: In The Name of Honor” saw Boba Fett make a stand against the Pyke Syndicate for control of Tatooine’s underworld – and an unlikely coalition of allies stepped in to have his back. Not everyone made it out alive on both sides of the conflict, and there were definitely highlights of the battle that are already destined to be immortalized in memes and .gifs. 

This is how Star Wars fans are now feeling about The Book of Boba Fett‘s finale episode: 

Community Affair

Never has a meme been more accurate. 

This Was EVERYTHING

Some fans aren’t even trying to hear any complaints or negativity – they’re just basking in the warm glow of so much Star Wars goodness.

New Star Wars Trinity

Bounty Hunters really are the new Jedi of this franchise… 

No More Boba Fett In This Book?

The debate about how much Boba Fett (or not) there was in The Book of Boba Fett will probably remain a part of the Star Wars franchise discussion, forever. 

This Is THE Shot

As stated, The Book of Boba Fett Finale has created all kinds of new Star Wars memes and iconic shots. this is definitely one of them. 

Baby And The Beast

…This would be ANOTHER instant-classic shot from The Book of Boba Fett finale that’s going to shut down social media. 

Star Wars: Needs More BDH

Some Star Wars fans are now coming for Book of Boba Fett showrunner Robert Rodriguez, And now Bryce Dallas Howard is the new Star Wars TV MVP. How things change… 

Patience of a Jedi

This man speaks for all the Star Wars fans that are looking at the bigger picture (much bigger) that The Book of Boba Fett has set up. 

The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+. 

