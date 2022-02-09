Star Wars Fans React to The Book of Boba Fett Finale Episode

The Book of Boba Fett‘s Finale episode is now streaming on Disney+, and it certainly has Star Wars fans feeling some kind of way. “Chapter 7: In The Name of Honor” saw Boba Fett make a stand against the Pyke Syndicate for control of Tatooine’s underworld – and an unlikely coalition of allies stepped in to have his back. Not everyone made it out alive on both sides of the conflict, and there were definitely highlights of the battle that are already destined to be immortalized in memes and .gifs.

This is how Star Wars fans are now feeling about The Book of Boba Fett‘s finale episode:

Community Affair

leaked footage of the book of boba fett finale pic.twitter.com/2EBqGqIhwP — tea (@C4STAMERE) February 6, 2022

Never has a meme been more accurate.

This Was EVERYTHING

the finale of the book of boba fett was fucking phenomenal i will not be listening to any complaints this was EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/CoEXGS2xYG — revans atreides || king of the ⊃∪∩⪽ (@god_of_dune) February 9, 2022

It’s true the finale wasn’t the best but this was everything 😪💜💜 pic.twitter.com/ckv3QUsY4W — ES | from the desert comes a stranger (@dinmurdock) February 9, 2022

Some fans aren’t even trying to hear any complaints or negativity – they’re just basking in the warm glow of so much Star Wars goodness.

New Star Wars Trinity

YUHH THE BIG THREE pic.twitter.com/JJ8R5vzpxa — obi-wan anti (affectionate) (@starkzkenobi) February 9, 2022

Bounty Hunters really are the new Jedi of this franchise…

No More Boba Fett In This Book?

wait, the FINALE of the book of boba fett? this wasn't a mid-season diversion? they gave the entire back half of bobby's show to the boy din? that's fucking incredible man — Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) February 9, 2022

The debate about how much Boba Fett (or not) there was in The Book of Boba Fett will probably remain a part of the Star Wars franchise discussion, forever.

This Is THE Shot

HELP ME THIS SHOT IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/htdO7icgtX — obi-wan anti (affectionate) (@starkzkenobi) February 9, 2022

As stated, The Book of Boba Fett Finale has created all kinds of new Star Wars memes and iconic shots. this is definitely one of them.

Baby And The Beast

I've loved The Book Of Boba Fett series on Disney but they saved my favourite scene until the finale. Grogu falling asleep next to the beast after calming it down is the cutest thing ever pic.twitter.com/ByjkLsml2o — Steakbake (@GreggsDriveThru) February 9, 2022

…This would be ANOTHER instant-classic shot from The Book of Boba Fett finale that’s going to shut down social media.

Star Wars: Needs More BDH

My main take away from the Book of Boba Fett finale is that Robert Rodriguez is a terrible director and that Bryce Dallas Howard should get her own series — Austin (@AustinA2Q) February 9, 2022

Some Star Wars fans are now coming for Book of Boba Fett showrunner Robert Rodriguez, And now Bryce Dallas Howard is the new Star Wars TV MVP. How things change…

Patience of a Jedi

It didn't turn out how I thought – I'm a victim of my own expectations – but overall I'm pleased with THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT. A couple of big missed opportunities in the finale I feel, but this is all one big story so I'll just try to be patient. — The Book of Adam Frazier (@AdamFrazier) February 9, 2022

This man speaks for all the Star Wars fans that are looking at the bigger picture (much bigger) that The Book of Boba Fett has set up.

The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+.