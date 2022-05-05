Book of Boba Fett Producers Explain Why The Mandalorian Appeared in the Spinoff

✖

Star Wars fans were taken on a bit of a detour towards the end of The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year, as a couple of the show's final episodes hardly included the titular character. After several episodes starring Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett, the series suddenly pivoted into two episodes of catch-up with Din Djarin, aka The Mandalorian. The two bounty hunters ended up working together in the finale, but fans were confused as to why so much time in Boba Fett's solo series was spent on another character.

On Wednesday, in honor of this year's Star Wars Day, Disney+ released a new edition of the Disney Gallery documentary series, taking fans behind the scenes of The Book of Boba Fett. In the new doc, Star Wars executive producer Dave Filoni explained why Mando was featured so heavily in those final Boba Fett episodes.

"At the very beginning, Jon [Favreau] and I look through all the season and, Jon has a bunch of things he wants to accomplish," Filoni said. "We both like Mando, and we felt that it would be difficult for us to go a whole season without seeing him. And so, he's a friend of Boba's, so it makes sense to bring him back into the story."

Favreau jumped in to talk about the importance of continuing Din and Grogu's storyline. Their father-son relationship is a vital part of who they are, and they're two of the most important characters in the Star Wars franchise right now.

"Having The Book of Boba Fett come in the timeline and let everything settle, it allowed us to let some time pass, to take a breather, and meet The Mandalorian after he'd taken his helmet off and that The Child was no longer in his life," Favreau said. "That father-child relationship that had developed was no longer there. And so his life, I think, would lose some of its meaning. That felt like fertile territory."

There hasn't been a second season of The Book of Boba Fett announced just yet, but The Mandalorian is returning to Disney+ for Season 3 later this year. It wouldn't be surprising if Boba Fett returned the favor with some screen time on Dn's series.