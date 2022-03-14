The Mandalorian’s Armorer Actress Emily Swallow Speaks Out on Becoming Din Djarin’s Teacher in Book of Boba Fett

Thanks to The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, the live-action Star Wars universe is finally following in the footsteps of the animated shows and taking a deeper look into the fascinating history and culture of Mandalore. Characters like Bo-Katan Kryze represent the potential future of the forgotten planet, while there are others that have tried to keep to the traditions of its past. Din Djarin, though not originally from Mandalore, is one such person. His been taught and trained by one of the most interesting characters in the live-action shows to-date: The Armorer.

Played by Emily Swallow, the Armorer forges weapons and armor from Beskar steel and teaches the history of the Mandalorians to all those who work with her. Appearing in an episode of The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year, the Armorer took an even larger role on the teaching side of things, giving Din Djarin a few difficult lessons. While speaking with StarWars.com, Swallow spoke about how the evolution of her character as an educator.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“One of the things that I personally love about her is that she is this warrior – she makes armor, she makes weapons, – but she is so deliberate about when she chooses to fight,” Swallow explained. “She is the keeper of something sacred. She respects something that is so deeply spiritual, and it is remarkable to have the space for that within this story. It is something that often gets skipped over in our fast-paced world these days.”

“She’s always trying to say, ‘Why don’t you look at this?’ Like I think great teachers do,” she continued. “Instead of saying, ‘This is what you need to think about this,’ she’s saying, ‘What do you think?’”

The Armorer stole the spotlight with a couple of scenes in the first season of The Mandalorian back in 2019, and surprised fans with her return in The Book of Boba Fett. There hasn’t yet been any indication as to when we’ll see her again, but with the stories of Din Djarin and Bo-Katan building towards an effort to take back Mandalore, it’s safe to say that the Armorer’s story is far from over.

What do you hope to see next from the Armorer in the live-action Star Wars universe? Let us know in the comments!