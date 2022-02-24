Book of Boba Fett Star Ming-Na Wen Teases “Working on Another Iconic Franchise”

Ming-Na Wen is known for appearing in many iconic franchises. The actor voiced the titular role in Disney’s Mulan back in 1998 and eventually joined Marvel as Agent Melinda May in Agents of SHIELD before joining the Star Wars universe as Fennec Shand on Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Wen also voiced the character on Star Wars: The Bad Batch and her days working in animation are far from over. Wen has been cast in HBO Max’s Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, a Christmas-themed spinoff of Scoob!, the animated movie that was released in 2020. Earlier today, Wen took to Instagram to show some images of her recording for the movie.

“I love voice acting. Can you tell? 😍🥰 Working on another iconic franchise. #scoobydoo with some great boos here. It comes out for the holidays! #scoobholidayhaunt @hbomax,” Wen wrote. You can check out her photos below:

In addition to Wen, Scoob!: Holiday Haunt will feature the voices of Frank Welker, Iain Armitage, Ariana Greenblatt, McKenna Grace, Pierce Gagnon, Mark Hamill, Cristo Fernandez, Michael McKean, and Andre Braugher. You can check out a description of the film here: “To celebrate Scooby Doo’s first Christmas, 10-year-old Shaggy and the gang take him to a holiday-themed resort owned by Fred’s favorite Uncle Ned. When the park is beset by a ghostly haunting, the kids must solve a 40-year-old mystery to save the resort and show Scooby the true meaning of Christmas.”

As for Wen, the Disney Legend made her Star Wars debut in The Mandalorian‘s first season, but her fate was originally left up in the air. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the star joked about convincing Dave Filoni to bring her back.

“It’s just blind trust with Disney and everyone at this point,” Wen said with a laugh. “I’ve been with them for so long that I just figure I’m being taken care of.” Wen and Filoni both went to the same Pittsburgh high school, so she used that to get her back into the fold. “I kept joking, ‘You can’t kill an alum, dude!’” Wen shared. “‘C’mon, we’ve got to figure out something here. There’s gotta be nepotism. We’re both Yinzers!’”

Scoob!: Holiday Haunt is expected to hit HBO Max later this year.