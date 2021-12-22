Scoob!: Holiday Haunt First Look Revealed in HBO Max Teaser

As part of HBO Max’s new 2022 teaser trailer, the streamer provided fans with a first look at Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, a Christmas-themed spinoff of the Scoob! animated movie that hit last year. Scoob! was a CG-animated prequel story that told the origin of Mystery, Inc., including the first meeting of Scooby-Doo and Shaggy, while also introducing various other members of the Hanna-Barbera universe, like Falcon and Captain Caveman, who made their theatrical feature film debut. In the movie, Scooby and the gang face their most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this dogpocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

There’s not much to say about this brief bit of animation in the HBO Max trailer, but it seems that Scoob!: Holiday Haunt is set to be a Max-exclusive holiday feature film due out in about a year. That will make for a fun holiday season, along with the Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special on Disney+.

You can see the official synopsis for Scoob!: Holiday Haunt below.

Holiday TBD (Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Animation Group) Directors: Michael Kurinsky, Bill Haller Writers: Paul Dini, Tony Cervone Producers: Tony Cervone, Mitchell Ferm Cast: Frank Welker, Iain Armitage, Ariana Greenblatt, McKenna Grace, Pierce Gagnon, Mark Hamill, Cristo Fernandez, Michael McKean, Andre Braugher, Ming-Na Wen Animated Holiday Mystery Adventure.

To celebrate Scooby Doo’s first Christmas, 10-year-old Shaggy and the gang take him to a holiday-themed resort owned by Fred’s favorite Uncle Ned. When the park is beset by a ghostly haunting, the kids must solve a 40-year-old mystery to save the resort and show Scooby the true meaning of Christmas.