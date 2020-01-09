Chewbacca Actor Joonas Suotamo Tries to Assemble the Perfect Star Wars Trivia Team

There are many actors from the Star Wars film, but only a handful of the movies’ cast members are active on social media. Joonas Suotamo is the Finnish actor and former professional basketball player who took over as Chewbacca in the Star Wars franchise once Peter Mayhew retired after Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and he’s quickly becoming one of our favorite things about of Twitter. Recently, Suotamo took to the social media site to ask fans who would make for the perfect Star Wars trivia team, and the actor was met with some great responses.

Star Wars Trivia Night. If I needed a team of experts to back me up, who should I choose? — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) January 8, 2020

"Keep in mind I'm not such a bad Star Wars expert myself 😎," he added.

“Keep in mind I’m not such a bad Star Wars expert myself 😎,” he added.

Here’s how some people responded:

“I could be of some assistance. 😬,” @DeeGoots, host of the Star Wars Show added.

“You have carried @acarboni for years. No one even realizes he had never heard of Star Wars before he became a host! 😇😎,” Suotamo replied.

“I dabble. 🤔,” @michelledeidre, who runs social for @StarWars, wrote.

“You have my sword, etc,” @MitchyD, the Star Wars Battlefront II writer, replied.

“And my axe,” Full of Sith‘s @swankmotron added.

Many other people threw out suggestions, leaving the comments full of ideas. Eventually, Suotamo added another tweet:

So, what you’re all telling me is that we’re going to have a huge team? 😂👏 https://t.co/gDEppnokV3 — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) January 8, 2020

“So, what you’re all telling me is that we’re going to have a huge team? 😂👏,” he joked.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Maire Tran, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to director J.J. Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.