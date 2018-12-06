Columbia ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ Crew Jackets Arrive Tonight

You’ve probably heard the news that Columbia is releasing a Star Wars parka that’s inspired by the jackets worn by The Empire Strikes Back crew while filming Hoth scenes in Norway back in 1979. Well, we’re here to remind you that tonight is the night that you can bring one home! Here’s what you need to know…

Columbia’s Star Wars Empire Crew Parka will be able to order online right here starting at 9:01 PST (12:01 EST) tonight, December 6th -7th for $500 in unisex sizes. They will sell out in the blink of an eye, but if you’re willing to pay the markups, keep tabs on this eBay link for the inevitable resales. You can also try your luck by waiting in line at select Columbia-branded retail locations in the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea. Some of the U.S. locations will also sell jackets that are signed by Mark Hamill. Details on which stores will have the jackets can be found here.

Keep in mind that Columbia’s parka isn’t an exact replica of the original Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back crew jacket. It’s been updated with modern technology to help you survive the harsh climate on Hoth. The official description reads:

“Nearly 40 years ago in the frigid wilderness of Norway, a small group of cast and crew filmed several of the most recognizable scenes from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. They needed winter gear to keep them protected from sub-zero temperatures encountered on location. Their jacket featured a unique design that currently makes it one of the most sought-after items among Star Wars collectors. Now fans can go behind-the-scenes with Columbia’s limited edition Star Wars: Empire Crew Parka.”

“Vintage design meets modern technology in the limited edition Star Wars Empire Crew Parka, an officially-licensed jacket inspired by the coat worn by The Empire Strikes Back cast and crew while filming in sub-zero weather in Norway. Worthy of ice planet Hoth, the waterproof-breathable shell with Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining and 200g insulation will keep you as warm as a Wookiee. Authentic details include a bold blue design with security stripes, Star Wars patches, geographical filming coordinates in the lining, and a customizable name plate on the chest pocket.”

