ComicBook Nation: Star Wars Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6 & The High Republic Interview with Daniel Jose Older

In this episode, The CB Nation Crew goes full Star Wars to unpack The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6, and interview The High Republic Writer Daniel José Older About his new novel Midnight Horizon. PLUS we discuss The Madame Web movie, WWE Royal Rumble, and some wild new DC and Marvel comics!

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. No matter what your level of geekdom, we have something for you!

