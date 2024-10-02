The LEGO Star Wars UCS Landspeeder Set Is Retiring: Last Chance to Get One

LEGO revealed the 75341 Luke Skywalker's X-34 Landspeeder set as part of their Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) in 2022 with features that include 1,890 pieces and minfigures of Luke and C-3PO. If you haven't picked it up yet, consider this your last chance. The set is being retired, but you can still pick one up here at the LEGO Shop and here at Walmart until they sell out for good. Note that the LEGO Star Wars UCS Jabba's Sail Barge (75397) is launching tonight, so the UCS void that will be left by the Landspeeder is being filled up pretty quickly. It will even comes with a free Luke Skywalker ligthsaber set while they last.

The LEGO UCS 75341 Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder set is based on the vehicle from A New Hope, and features a two-seater cockpit, exposed turbine engine, curved cockpit windscreen, an exclusive C-3PO minifigure (with 2K moulded legs and a side print), and a display stand with plaque. It will measure over 19-inches long when complete. You can take a closer look at the details in the gallery below.

LEGO set designer César Carvalhosa Soares had the following to say about the project:

"It's been an amazing adventure creating Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder in LEGO brick form. It is such an iconic vehicle in the Star Wars saga. We've ensured no detail has been forgotten and have even included some of the scratches. The finished product makes an incredible display and is the perfect addition to the UCS collection."