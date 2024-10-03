Star Wars Outlaws Releases Second Update Alongside Patch Notes

Ubisoft has released the second Star Wars Outlaws update alongside patch notes that reveal everything the update does to the PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. Those looking for new features or new content for the Star Wars game are set to be disappointed as the patch notes confirm the update -- Update 1.2 -- has no such thing. Rather, the update is focused on improving the game and fixing various issues.

The file size of the update varies from platform to platform. On PS5, Star Wars Outlaws players should be prepared to fork over 3.80 GB of space to download the update. On Xbox Series X|S, even more space will be required to download the 4.71 GB update. And then on PC, the most space is required. More specifically, 5.60 GB of space.

Star Wars Outlaws Update 1.2 Patch Notes

Performance & Stability

Improved stability and performance across all platforms

Fixed FPS drops with Intel ARC GPUs

Added VRAM impact to RTXDI usage

General Gameplay

Improved animation of Kay's movements

Scaled AI reaction to environmental actions from investigation to combat (e.g. when Nix detonates an NPC's grenade more than once)

Reduced adrenaline gain when using melee

Added a quick throw button for using grenades

Improved conflicts when crouching near ledges when camera is facing the opposite direction

Reduced detection chances when using cover

Improved the speeder controls when using a mouse

Added a tutorial reminder for the blaster's Stun module

Improved elements of the Death Trooper event

Improved sniper rifle sensitivity

Improved speeder collision with the environment to reduce being knocked off the speeder

Added the ability to press jump twice when near a grapple point to activate it

Improved animations after takedowns

Improved melee animation after punching an enemy wearing a helmet

Fixed an issue where Kay wouldn't receive any damage from enemy blasters

Fixed an issue where Nix accessories and treats were not showing in the menu when in space

Fixed an issue where controller presets weren't saved when playing on different consoles of the same platform

Fixed an issue where Kay would get stuck in out-of-bound areas

Fixed an issue where the grappling hook wouldn't snap to the correct position

Fixed an issue where Kay would incorrectly lose reputation when trespassing in Syndicate districts

Fixed an issue where some NPCs could not be distracted by Nix

Fixed an issue where Kay's reputation wouldn't be impacted properly when detected completing actions such as stealing or being caught in Syndicate districts

Fixed an issue where player input wouldn't be registered during slicing if pressed quickly

Fixed an issue where the speeder racing NPC wouldn't move when starting the race

Fixed an issue where the speeder racing NPC would despawn on Toshara

Fixed an issue where Nix Sense wouldn't highlight NPCs that can be pickpocketed

Fixed an issue where Kay would teleport to the nearest shoreline when fast travelling if the speeder was on deep water

Fixed an issue where open world events would deactivate after getting close to the location

Fixed an issue where some syndicate events would not grant rewards when completed

Fixed an issue with the Death Trooper event not triggering when reaching Wanted Level 6

Fixed an issue where "Defeat the wanted level 6" objective does not complete after finishing the event in space

UI, HUD and Settings

Added Syndicate names to individual contracts

Improved the flow on individual expert screens to view abilities as they become ready to unlock

Updated the description of gear sets to match their effects

Changed the default setting for the speeder to keyboard (WASD) rather than mouse on PC

Improved in-game menus and scrolling

Improved descriptive text when interacting with vendors that require certain Syndicate reputation

Fixed an issue where the cinematic volume setting was not registering properly

Fixed an issue where FOV was not working correctly when in 21:9 mode on consoles

Fixed an issue where the speeder icon was not present on the map and compass when fast travelling from one planet to another

Graphics

Improved the performance of VRAM, RTXDI, Frame Generation, and Ray Reconstruction

Fixed various graphical corruptions during takeoff and landing sequences and when in space

Fixed an issue with specific gearsets flickering when Frame Generation is on

Improved NPC visuals

Fixed an issue where some ground texture rendered in low quality after rebooting, loading, or fast travelling

Fixed an issue where some object lighting was not appearing correctly

Improved environmental terrain and foliage

Improved lighting during nighttime planetary takeoffs

Audio

Added additional background dialogue to improve immersion

Adjusted audio levels of environmental objects and player/NPC reactions

Fixed an issue where cantina music stopped after speaking to a contract giver

Fixed an issue where a sound effect would get stuck after using Nix pulse

Fixed multiple issues with objects not making sound upon physical impact with Kay or environment

Fixed multiple missing UI sounds in menus

Improved multiple music and ambience transitions in Quests and Open World

Cinematics

Improved narration, dialogue scenes, voice overs and lip syncing

Camera

Improved camera positioning when Kay is in low cover, shooting, and climbing

Improved the position of the speeder camera when the FOV was increased

Worlds, Fauna and Flora

Improved Kay's hair animations during different rain types

Fixed vendor idle animations that were missing for some locations

Improved Kay's awareness around waterfalls and rain

Sabacc:

Fixed an issue where Mehdo played the 'Cook The Books' shift token, and the effect would exist for the remainder of the game, when it should only be for the next reveal

Fixed an issue where a deck with selected shift tokens was not saved when quitting the game

Fixed an issue during the Sabacc tutorial where the game could be blocked if opening the rules menu

Fixed an issue where gameplay would get stuck if leaving the game during the Double Discard confirmation screen

Fixed an issue where NPCs would not react accordingly during the reveal phase

Fixed an issue where the opponent's cards wouldn't show in the header when the Nix cheat was disabled

Photo Mode:

Fixed an issue where players were unable to rotate the camera while Adrenaline Rush was active

Fixed an issue where settings would reset when switching presets

Fixed an issue where photo mode couldn't be selected while Kay was using binoculars

Accessibility:

Added large font option for subtitles

Added a bold font option for subtitles

Moved overheard subtitles directional arrow to the right side of the container

Added auto accelerate/brake to the auto walk button

A prompt was added to the first-time user experience to enable large fonts

Added the option to auto mantle/vault over small objects

Menu narration order was updated to provide information in a more logical order

Added additional increments for the speeder mouse sensitivity

Added Adrenaline Rush timer setting to allow double or triple time for picking targets

Updated the tutorial text regarding accessibility options for Sabacc

Fixed an issue with missing closed captions for some weapon type explosions

Fixed an issue with audio description being cut off in a cinematic

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where Kay closed the wrong eye when aiming down sights

Fixed localization text in dialogue sequences

Fixed some incorrect text during dialogue options

Improved Kay's gun holster animation

Added a warning when spending a large amount of credits to avoid doing so by mistake

Fixed an issue where purchased items reappeared in the vendor's menu after saving/loading

Fixed an issue where players could throw unlimited grenades

Fixed an issue where Imperial speeders were missing parts

Fixed an issue where a data pad could not be interacted with during 'Selo's People'

MAIN & SIDE QUESTS(beware of spoilers)

Canto Bight

'Beginnings' – adjusted number of credits needed to steal with Nix and added an extra keycard opportunity in the Sixth Kin Club

'The Heist' – fixed an issue where players could get stuck in an infinite loading loop after dying

Toshara

'Underworld' – adjusted enemy amount, AI detection, patrols, and scalable environment to better the stealth experience

'New Tricks' – Fixed an issue where Danka's call could be triggered while in the blaster upgrade menu, resulting in the Ion blast not working on the required door

'False Flag' – Fixed an issue where progress could be lost when quitting an active quest

'The Wreck' Fixed an issue where the quest marker was not pointing to the correct objective Fixed an issue where a player could get stuck if saving/loading during the escape sequence Fixed an issue where the takeoff button prompt would not trigger



Tatooine

'The Hotfixer' – Fixed an issue where Kay would dismount the speeder at the start of the chase sequence

Akiva