Controversial Boba Fett LEGO Starship Set Gets a 20% Off Deal

The LEGO set that tipped Star Wars fans off to an official name change for Boba Fett's starship

The controversy surrounding the 75312 LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship set began in June of last year when it became the first product launched after Disney decided to move away from the Slave I moniker. Since then, Boba Fett’s ship got an official rename to “Firespray”, which was solidified in The Book of Boba Fett series on Disney+.

The 75312 LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship set includes 593 pieces, minifigures of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, an opening minifigure cockpit, rotating wings, 2 stud shooters, 2 rotating dual blaster cannons (non-shooting) and a compartment for a Carbonite brick. It even includes a transporter vehicle “to move the starship on the ground in play scenarios” or to use as a stand.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are streaming on Disney+ now.