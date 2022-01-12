Book of Boba Fett Star Temuera Morrison Confirms Change to Iconic Ship’s Name

Boba Fett’s iconic starship hasn’t featured in The Book of Boba Fett yet, but it seems it will without its former name. Last year, Star Wars riled some fans when Lego referred to Boba Fett’s starship as, well, Boba Fett’s starship instead of using its name, Slave I. The assumption has been that Disney, which acquired Lucasfilm and Star Wars in 2012, isn’t comfortable using the word “slave” on a ship that they’ll sell as toys, collectibles, and merchandise. In a new interview with The Wrap, The Book of Boba Fett says star Temuera Morrison says they refer to the ship differently in the show, though he doesn’t specify why.

“I think we call it the Firespray,” he says. I think I’ve mentioned it in a couple of episodes. I think Firespray. I think it is a gunship now. That’s what we’re calling it. We’re calling it Firespray gunship.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It wouldn’t be the first time Star Wars referred to Slave I as Firespray. A line of Marvel Comics variant covers featuring bounty hunts and their ships include on with “Boba Fett and Firespray.”

Whether or not that amounts to changing the name is still not entirely clear. Slave I is a modified Firespray class ship. It could be that Disney is trying to avoid angering fans by officially renaming the starship by instead having characters and merchandise avoid using its name. Hence, calling it “Boba Fett’s Starship” and using its class type instead of saying Slave I.

This discussion started with the “Boba Fett’s Starship” Lego set. “We’re not calling it Slave I anymore,” Lego Star Wars Lead Designer Michael Lee Stockwell revealed during a Lego fan event. “This is Boba Fett’s Starship.”

“Everybody is [dropping the Slave I name],” Lego Star Wars Design Director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen added. “It’s probably not something which has been announced publicly but it is just something that Disney doesn’t want to use anymore.”

Fans started an online petition to convince Disney not to rename the ship. Disney hasn’t ever publicly commented on the situation, but the official Star Wars databank still refers to the ship as Slave I, even though the URL address uses “Boba Fett’s starship.”

Mark Anthony Austin, the actor who donned Boba Fett’s armor for the Star Wars special edition re-releases in the 1990s, spoke out against the renaming via Twitter. “When applying for personalized plates for my car the DMV would not allow “Slave1 “. Okay I understand. Had to try. But I get it,” he tweeted. “This #disney idiocy however. Not buying it. Not conforming to the Mouse, no siree. Not gonna happen. When I was growing up I loved #disney. No more.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. The Book of Boba Fett debuts new episodes Thursdays on Disney+.