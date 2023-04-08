Dave Filoni on How His Star Wars Movie Compares to Avengers: Endgame (Exclusive)

A lot of exciting news has been coming out of Star Wars Celebration this weekend, including the reveal that Dave Filoni is set to direct a movie that will follow "the escalating war between the imperials and the fledging New Republic" that culminates the Disney+ shows. It is described as a cinematic event set during The Mandalorian timeline. At Star Wars Celebration, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis caught up with Filoni and asked the creative if the movie will be his version of Avengers: Endgame.

"I don't think of it that way," Filoni explained. "I mean, I think what Marvel does is astonishing. I just watched that film again the other day and it's such an accomplishment and it's built over so many years. I mean, when you work in this kind of theater of a galaxy orn what Marvel does cinematically, it is astonishing and you stare and wonder what they were able to accomplish. Jon [Favreau] and I have our own little theater that we've been playing in, but Star Wars is a big galaxy. I think there's a lot of possibilities, but we do things our own way."

Filoni continued, "I think of, you know, A New Hope is an important moment in the timeline. The Death Star blows up. That changes everything ... A cinematic moment for this time period has to be a moment that's changing things and we understand it as the audience and then it can ripple down if we have other shows going on underneath that. So if there was a show taking place in the New Hope time period that you were watching as a kid, you would understand that things have changed in the show because the Death Star blew up. But they didn't necessarily need to be there. So there's a ton of possibilities for how to tell these stories in a unique way for Star Wars as well."

How Will The Mandalorian Season 3 End?

While speaking to ComicBook.com at Star Wars Celebration, Favreau talked about culminating the journey of The Mandalorian's current season.

"Well, you know, if I talk too much about what happens, it will really take away from the viewing experience. So it's not too much longer to wait where, you know, there's a lot of characters and storylines that we've threaded through these multiple seasons," Favreau explained. "Some characters return, some characters are resolved ... everybody has been coming in at different angles and they're it's all kind of culminating as they, you know, have set out to return to Mandalore ... So we've been building this for quite some time and I'll tell you I'm really happy with how it came out, and the fun part now is seeing how everybody goes on the ride with us."

The next episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian hits Disney+ on April 12th.