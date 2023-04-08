Star Wars: Jon Favreau Teases Culminating Journeys in The Mandalorian Season 3

Star Wars Celebration kicked off in London today, and the creative team behind Star Wars: The Mandalorian took part in a panel that featured some exciting updates about the current season, which has two episodes left. According to Jon Favreau, Rick Famuyiwa, and Dave Filoni, the story that has been building up in The Mandalorian's third season as well as the events of Book of Boba Fett will all come to a head in the upcoming episodes. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at the event, Favreau talked more about culminating the journey of the current season.

"Well, you know, if I talk too much about what happens, it will really take away from the viewing experience. So it's not too much longer to wait where, you know, there's a lot of characters and storylines that we've threaded through these multiple seasons," Favreau explained. "Some characters return, some characters are resolved ... everybody has been coming in at different angles and they're it's all kind of culminating as they, you know, have set out to return to Mandalore ... So we've been building this for quite some time and I'll tell you I'm really happy with how it came out, and the fun part now is seeing how everybody goes on the ride with us."

Are There Plans To End The Mandalorian?

Currently, it's unclear when Lucasfilm and Disney+ plan to end the beloved series, but it sounds like the show might live beyond the already-confirmed fourth season. The Inside Total Film podcast (via Games Radar) recently had a chat with Favreau and he was asked if he has an ending in mind for the series and he confirmed he doesn't have a finale planned. However, it was announced today at Star Wars Celebration that Dave Filoni is set to helm a movie that will follow "the escalating war between the imperials and the fledging New Republic" that culminates the Disney+ shows. It is described as a cinematic event set during The Mandalorian timeline.

"No, I don't," Favreau recently revealed when asked if he has an ending for The Mandalorian in mind. "I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."

The next episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian hits Disney+ on April 12th.