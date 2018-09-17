Did Mark Hamill Just Tease ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Title?

Mark Hamill seems to have revealed the first word of Star Wars Episode IX‘s title…

…but it isn’t one that is going to thrill many fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Twitter today, Hamill tweeted out “The…to be continued,” likely in reference to the still-secret subtitles of Star Wars Episode IX.

If indeed the third film in the “sequel trilogy” begins with the word “The,” it would mean that all three of the sequels had subtitles where “The” was the first word.

It would also be the fifth of the nine “Episode” movies that begin that way (The Phantom Menace, The Empire Strikes Back, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and Episode IX).

THE (to be continued…) — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 13, 2018

The film is likely to be Hamill’s final film as Luke Skywalker, a role he originated more than forty years ago in the first Star Wars film. His character died at the end of The Last Jedi, but will return (presumably as a Force Ghost) in the next installment.

Production on Star Wars: Episode IX is currently underway in England and while it’s not clear how Hamill’s Luke will factor into the film — he did appear to die at the end of The Last Jedi, after all — we do know that the actor is part of the film that will bring to an end the Skywalker Saga that has defined so much of the Star Wars universe for decades.

Of course, even though it’s the conclusion to the saga doesn’t mean that there isn’t more to explore in the galaxy far, far away and from the looks of new set photos, it appears that one of the corners the film may explore is one with a jungle environment.

Hamill is active on social media, promoting projects and events, cracking jokes, and making political commentary. That he would be the one to announce the film might not be too surprising if that is indeed how it ends up happening. Of course, Disney seems to have its own way of doing things, and filmmaker JJ Abrams is notoriously secretive, so any tiny detail about the new Star Wars movie seems to be treated like a national security matter.

Stay tuned for details on what fans can expect in the new film.

Episode IX is slated to land in theaters in December of 2019.