Disney's May the 4th Star Wars Ligthsaber Week Kicks Off With The Luke Skywalker Hilt Replica

Disney is counting down to Star Wars Day 2024 with five secret Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge lightsaber hilt launches between April 29th and May 3rd that will lead up to the big Darth Maul hilt drop on May the 4th. Each day at 8am PT / 11am ET, another iconic hilt replica will be available here at the Disney Store, and it starts today with a reissue of the Luke Skywalker model from Return of the Jedi.

This detailed recreation of Luke Skywalker's Return of the Jedi Lightsaber hilt from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland is available here at the Disney Store now priced at $159.99. Features include sound effects along with green illumination if you choose to add a ligthsaber blade, which is sold separately. Note that shipping is free at the Disney Store on orders $75+.

As noted, Disney's ligthsaber promotion is counting down to the Sith Apprentice: Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber set that will launch on May the 4th as part of their Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Collection.

A teaser for the Darth Maul hilt is available to view on Disney's secret Order 54 page, and looks as though you'll be getting a highly detailed double hilt with a fancy (most likely wooden) box with Darth Maul graphics. If you take a close look at the certificate of authenticity in the video, you'll see that it will be a limited edition of 7000 units, and we have no doubt that it will sell out in the blink of an eye. That said, be ready and waiting to grab it along with the rest of Disney's Star Wars Day 2024 drops starting at 8am PT / 11am ET here at the Disney Store's Star Wars page.

It doesn't look as though blades will be included with the set so, again, you'll have to purchase those separately. As with other lightsaber hilts in Disney's Star Wars collection, adding the hilt will activate illumination that's appropriate for the design. In this case, they'll glow red. Given the similarities between this set and the Asajj Ventress set that launched back in March, we expect that the Darth Maul hilt will come in around the $400 mark.