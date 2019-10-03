Did Star Wars Secretly Reveal The Rise of Skywalker Trailer Debut Date?

Fans are still waiting to hear of any new details around Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. On Wednesday, the people might have gotten a clue toward the next trailer on social media. The Star Wars Twitter account saw a fan’s tweet about getting their pet to cosplay Babu Frik, and the response could end up being telling. In the style of the popular WeRateDogs account, they replied that the dog would be a 14/10 as the diminutive Babu Frik.

On the face, that all seems pretty harmless, but of course this is the Internet so there must be some sort of double meaning. It wouldn’t be long until people started putting that 14/10 together as a veiled reference to October 14th. That Monday would be a great time to unveil a new trailer wouldn’t it? The plot thickens as people started to wonder how this reveal stacked up with other trailer dates for other movies in the trilogy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

14/10, this pup would make a great droidsmith! https://t.co/euVGQWzjrx — Star Wars (@starwars) October 2, 2019

Disney and Lucasfilm have formed a tried and true strategy for trailers when it comes to Star Wars: The Force Awakens graced theaters in December 2015. The first full trailer for that film was released on October 19, 2015. The Last Jedi was released in December just two years later, and the trailer preceded it on October 9, 2017. So, following that logic, it only makes sense for the next couple of weeks to bring some Star Wars news.

Also of interests to fans, October 14th marks a Monday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. Now, that might seem inconsequential, but that would deliver a large audience for the trailer. Nothing has been written in stone yet, but there were many people below the tweet that think the tea leaves were worth looking into.

One of the biggest reveals from the last footage that showed up was the presence of Emperor Palpatine‘s laugh at the end of the trailer. That sent the fandom into a mad dash to online communities to theorize what the villain’s presence could mean for the upcoming film. People around the film have been mum with the details, but something big is coming along this Winter.

Maybe the newest trailer will give viewers some clues about what to make of Dark Rey as well. Images of that version of the character from the D23 Expo had a similar effect on the fanbase. Everyone wondered if it was a dream sequence or if there was a possibility that the heroine could really defect to the Dark Side this time around. Maybe people will get a concrete answer on October 14th, but then again the company could leave us in suspense even longer. Nothing to do but hope for the best.