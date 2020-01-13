Disney’s Baby Yoda Socks Are Adorable

Disney has released some new merch based on the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian in recent days, and this pair of Baby Yoda (aka The Child) socks is one of the best items on the list. Just look at how adorable the print is! They even included a little frog for Baby Yoda to chase (and possibly eat).

You can order a pair of the Baby Yoda socks in adult sizes right here for $14.99. An alternate design is available here for the same price (note that both of these designs are being made available outside of Disney Parks for the first time). Just keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $75 or more when you use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. If you want to cross that threshold, here are a few other new The Mandalorian items that we’re digging right now…

Grab The Mandalorian “Bounty Hunting Is a Complicated Profession” t-shirt right here for $24.95. You simply cannot look at this shirt without reading it in Werner Herzog’s voice – and that’s a good thing. The same goes for Nick Nolte and the Kuiil “I Have Spoken” t-shirt. Plus, you have the option of pointing to it whenever you want to end a conversation in the real world.

Finally, there’s the official cosplay hoodie for The Mandalorian, which features pieced pauldrons, a removable cape, and a hood that can be worn as a full mask. Plus, the colors look great and the print includes all kinds of detail.

What’s more, The Mandalorian hoodie is available in ADULT sizes! It’s even reasonably priced at $54.99. Grab one here in sizes S to XXL while they last. A kids version is available here for $34.95. You can check out more of Disney’s The Mandalorian gear here).

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

