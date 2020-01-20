Disney’s Bob Iger Suggests Baby Yoda Is a Green Bay Packers Fan

When he’s not overseeing the biggest company in entertainment, Bob Iger manages to find time to support the Green Bay Packers. Ahead of the NFL’s NFC Championship game between Green Bay and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon, Iger took to Twitter to share an image of Baby Yoda in his best Packers gear. On the hoodie, the adorable pop culture icon is holding a Packers football. Iger shared a similar image after Green Bay beat the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the NFL Playoffs last Sunday.

Despite being a resident of Los Angeles and native of New York, the Disney chief has been a long-time supporter of Green Bay. After some quick research, it’s unclear if this hoodie design is actually something one can buy. There are several designs available using the last design Iger shared earlier in the week, though it appears some of that is unlicensed merchandise. Either way, leave it to the Green Bay Packers to destroy the one thing that’s been able to unite us all in the history of fandom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Baby Yoda — or The Child, as his official name is — was a breakout role for Lucasfilm after showing up in the closing moments of the Season One premiere of The Mandalorian. After becoming an instant pop culture sensation, the character continued being shrouded in mystery throughout the end of the season. According to Giancarlo Espositio — the actor behind The Mandalorian villain Moff Gideon — we’ll see more of both his character and Baby Yoda in Season Two.

“I know … Like any great leader or scientist — clue, clue, clue — with someone who is advanced in a certain way, yeah, you could want to be their best friend, or you could want to co-opt what is inside them to figure out how to make all of us a little better at humanity,” Esposito explained. “So it’s that power and control of a Moff leader who is trying to put the universe back together. But, how does he know everything? How does he know everything that’s going on? He’s a very interesting character and I’m so honored to be a part of this production.”

The entire first season of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.