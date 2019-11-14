Disney Film Chief on the Possibility of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Movie

This week saw the long-awaited release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, one of the most anticipated Lucasfilm projects in recent history. As the anchor for the launch of the new Disney+ streaming service, anticipation for the new live-action Star Wars series has been building over the last few weeks. But now that it’s hear, it seems like the expectation has met the hype and that fans are super excited about the future of the franchise. But with the debut of a brand new character in the Star Wars canon, there are questions about whether that journey could lead to bigger and better things.

While speaking at the Variety Business Managers Breakfast this week, Walt Disney Studios Co-Chairman Alan Horn revealed

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Mandalorian is already proving to be a big thing, so if that series proves to be so compelling that we reverse engineer it into a theatrical release, a two-hour film or whatever, ok,” Horn said.

We already know the Mandalorian will play a major role in the future of the Star Wars galaxy, as Disney and Lucasfilm are already hard at work on a second season of the series. And the franchise is helping to fill in the gaps of what takes place between the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, possibly setting up the rise of the First Order.

But there are still questions to be answered of how this affects the overall battle between the forces of Light and Dark. Series star Pedro Pascal spoke about how the show will explore the balance between both sides, revealing that it will not be as cut-and-dry as the Skywalker Saga has been.

“They separate good and evil so perfectly in the world of Star Wars. And in this one it’s like we’re way more at the center,” Pascal shared with AP. “We’re past those borders, and past those very, very linear, very specific lines of definition.”

Showrunner Jon Favreau previously spoke with GQ Middle East, opening up about the lessons he learned from his discussions with Star Wars creator George Lucas.

“We enjoy the stories as adults, but really, storytelling is about imparting the wisdom of the previous generations on to the children who are becoming adults, and giving them a context for how to behave and how to learn the lessons of the past without making the mistakes on their own. That’s the hope, that you can teach them how to avoid all the hardship but garner all the wisdom.”

New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian premiere on Disney+ at midnight on Fridays. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.