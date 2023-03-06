Disney Launches Star Wars: The Mandalorian Bo-Katan Doll and Women of the Galaxy Collection

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+, and you can expect to see new products inspired by the show to debut each Tuesday during its run as part of a program dubbed "Mando Mania". It's Monday, so we're not sure if Disney's 11-inh Bo-Katan Kryze Special Edition Doll is intended to be part of the Week 2 Mando Mania drops, but it is available to order here at shopDisney for $49.99. Features of the doll include a fabric bodysuit with shoulder and chest armor along with helmet, jetpack, and blaster accessories.

The release of the Bo-Katan doll also coincides with the debut of shopDisney's "Women of the Galaxy" collection, which is described as celebrating "the brave women of the Star Wars universe who fight for freedom against the dark forces that lurk. This collection will empower its wearers while showing off their strong sense of style with items featuring favorite Star Wars characters including Padme Amidala, Leia Organa, Ahsoka Tano, Rey, Rose Tico, Paige Tico, and Leeku."

The first releases in the Women of the Galaxy collection include an awesome, retro suitcase-style Loungefly bag that includes appliqués featuring Ahsoka Tano, Rey Skywalker, Leia Organa, Padmé Amidala ($80). You can also grab the matching spirit jersey for $74.99. Finally, there's a pair of fashion shorts that feature debossed silhouettes of Padmé Amidala, Rey Skywalker, General Leia Organa, Rose Tico, Ahsoka Tano and Hera Syndulla for $39.99. You can check out more Women of the Galaxy releases right here at shopDisney. UPDATE: Ahsoka Tano and Rey Lightsaber hilts were also added for $249.99 and $159.99 respectively.

What Is The Mandalorian Season 3 About?

The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau has given us the best tease about what The Mandalorian Season 3 will bring – which seems to be nothing less than a civil war for the future of the planet Mandalore:

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau explained. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."