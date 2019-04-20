New ‘Star Wars’ Ride at Disneyland Rumored to Be 28-Minute Experience

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, one of two premiere attractions anchoring the Disneyland Resort's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park expansion, is rumored to be a 28-minute experience, according to the Theme Park Stop podcast.

The duration of the actual ride portion of Rise of the Resistance is reported to be four-and-a-half minutes in ride length. Those remaining 24 minutes of the reported runtime is the estimated allotted time it will take guests to fully experience the immersive attraction from entrance to exit.

According to Alicia Stella of Theme Park Stop, that near half-hour experience includes the time it takes guests to be convincingly transported into space aboard a carrier shuttle.

The shuttle escorts riders into the stars above the Black Spire Outpost on the tucked away planet of Batuu in the Outer Rim Territories, where Galaxy's Edge is set, and it's space where guests have their thrilling encounter with the villainous First Order.

As prisoners of the First Order and its legion of Stormtroopers, the unwanted tourists will then make a dashing escape for their freedom on board a colossal Star Destroyer before riders receive a much-needed assist from the heroic Resistance.

Rise of the Resistance features a reported five ride system types, 18 ride show areas, and many special effects — including laser beams fired by life-size AT-AT walkers and 305 state-of-the-art animatronic figures and droids, with upwards of 100 of those figures acting as pursuing Stormtroopers.

Stella compares its trackless ride vehicles, dubbed First Order Fleet Transport ride vehicles and complete with a guiding droid, to the vehicles utilized in Disneyland Paris' Ratatouille ride.

After exiting the carrier shuttle that carried them into space, guests will unknowingly re-enter into a repeat door and find themselves inside an intimidating and massive Star Destroyer hanger — a trick achieved through the use of a giant turntable that slowly rotates the pre-show space shuttle vehicle.

Guests will also have the opportunity to pilot the Millennium Falcon — the famed hunk of junk once piloted by the legendary Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and faithful co-pilot Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) — in the land's other premiere attraction, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens this June at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, ahead of the late fall 2019 release date marked for its counterpart located at Florida's Walt Disney World Resort.