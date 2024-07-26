Star Wars The Black Series and TVC Pre-Orders Drop For SDCC 2024 (Exclusive)

Hasbro is following up on their Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Vintage Collection wave from earlier this week with another round of The Mandalorian-themed releases timed to this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con 2024 event. The wave includes an Imperial Armored Commando and an IG-12 and Grogu set in The Black Series along with a Cob Vanth (Mandalorian Armor), Blurrg and The Mandalorian bundle, and The Armorer’s Forge playset in The Vintage Collection. You’re seeing them first right here are ComicBook, and we have all of the details on how to get your pre-orders in!

A complete breakdown of the SDCC 2024 Star Wars The Black Series and TVC pre-orders can be found below. Unless otherwise indicated, they should be available to pre-order starting on Saturday, July 27th at 2pm PT / 5pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $59+). Note that additional Star Wars, Marvel Legends, and G.I. Joe Classified figures from Hasbro are also expected to go up for pre-order after 5pm ET on the 26th and 27th. You’ll be able to find them here at Entertainment Earth as well. UPDATE: New figures added.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Armored Commando

Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Armored Commando / $24.99 / “The latest generation of Imperial super commandos are highly trained warriors protected by beskar alloy cast in the form of elite trooper armor. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like an Imperial armored commando from the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character design. Comes with 2 blaster accessories and a removable jetpack. Available for pre-order July 27 at 5PM ET.”

Star Wars: The Black Series Deluxe IG-12 & Grogu

Star Wars: The Black Series Deluxe IG-12 & Grogu / $33.99 / “Clever Anzellan droidsmiths refurbished IG-11’s salvaged parts into a pilotable frame for Grogu, who operates the droid body like a vehicle. Stripped to base motor functions, the droid was renamed IG-12. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This STAR WARS action figure 2-pack is detailed to look like IG-12 & Grogu from the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character design. Comes with two Anzellan droidsmith accessories, bringing the moment of IG-12’s creation from the series to life. Available for pre-order July 27 at 5PM ET.”

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Cobb Vanth (Mandalorian Armor) Deluxe Figure

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Cobb Vanth (Mandalorian Armor) Deluxe Figure / $24.99 / “At one time, Mos Pelgo marshal Cobb Vanth was custodian of Boba Fett’s Mandalorian armor, which he bought off of Jawa traders. Inspired by the character from the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch-scale figure (VC # 343) makes a great addition to any fan’s collection. Comes with an interchangeable head and helmet, a jetpack accessory, 2 blaster accessories, and 2 flame FX. Available for pre-order July 27 at 5PM ET.”

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Blurrg & The Mandalorian

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Blurrg & The Mandalorian / $39.99 / Fan Channel Exclusive “With the help of the Ugnaught vapor farmer Kuiil, The Mandalorian learns how to tame and ride a blurrg on the desert planet Arvala-7. Inspired by the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch-scale The Mandalorian (Arvana-7) figure and Blurrg creature 2-pack set (VC # 335) features series-accurate deco, multiple articulation points, and a soft goods cape. Comes with a blaster rifle accessory, blaster accessory, saddle, and reins for dynamic poseability. Available for pre-order July 27 at 5PM ET.”

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Armorer’s Forge Playset

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Armorer’s Forge Playset / $59.99 / Hasbro Pulse / DisneyStore.com, and Disney Parks at a later date: “The Armorer keeps vital Mandalorian traditions alive, even if her people must remain hidden to survive. Inspired by the action-packed episode from the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch scale playset with the Armorer (Lakeside Covert World) figure (VC # 331) makes a great addition to any fan’s collection. Comes with several accessories ideal for play and display, like the Armorer’s forging materials and a selection of her finished helmets – plus a Grogu figure! Available for pre-order July 27 at 5PM ET.”

Star Wars The Black Series and TVC Figures for SDCC 2024

UPDATE: The following figures have been added to Hasbro’s SDCC 2024 lineup, Look for pre-orders to launch July 27th at 5pm ET here at Entertainment Earth unless otherwise indicated.