Cartoon Network Reveals Massive Crossover Event, “Crisis on Infinite Mirths”

MAX’s Jellystone has given animation fans some wild, surreal new takes on Cartoon Network favorites. Predominantly, the animated series has focused on characters that started thanks to Hanna Barbera, including the likes of Yogi Bear, Huckleberry Hound, Snagglepuss, Quick Draw McGraw, and more. Recently, the series brought in classic characters from the likes of Space Ghost including Zorak, Brak, Moltar, and the titular universe soaring superhero. In a wild new poster, Jeyllstone creators have revealed that a brand new crossover is in the works that will bring back several Cartoon Network favorites for the first time in years to create one of the biggest crossovers in the channel’s history.

Jellystone first premiered on MAX in 2021, assembling new hilarious takes on the Hanna-Barbera roster as they all try to live with one another and take on occupations that they had never had prior. Before the series hit the streaming service, showrunner C.H. Greenblatt stated the following about the surreal series, “I grew up watching tons of Hanna-Barbera cartoons and have a deep love for these characters. The massive amount of both classic and not-so-classic characters we were able to use from the Hanna-Barbera library is what really makes the Jellystone! universe special.”

Crisis On Infinite Mirths

Greenblatt revealed the upcoming crossover will see some major heroes and villains from Cartoon Network’s past seemingly set to take on the stars of Jellystone in a battle royale. As you can see from the new poster, the likes of the Powerpuff Girls, Mojo Jojo, Grim, Billy, Mandy, Dexter, and Deedee will all be making comebacks in Crisis on Infinite Mirths. The crossover itself will be streamed at San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday, July 28th.

Aside from paying homage to Hanna-Barbera and classic Cartoon Network favorites, Jellystone has also taken hilarious digs at some anime favorites. In the series so far, we’ve seen homages to the likes of Sailor Moon and Kill la Kill, two franchises that are far different from the stories of Yogi Bear and friends.

If you have yet to dive into Jellystone, the animated series is currently streaming on MAX. Here’s how the platform describes the show, “Welcome to the kooky community of Jellystone, where Yogi Bear, Top Cat, Huckleberry Hound, Jabberjaw, and an endless parade of colorful characters live, work, and play together all while trying not to destroy the town!”