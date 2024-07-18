Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Gets a Second Trailer and New Poster

Warner Bros. has released a second trailer, and a new poster, for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The movie, which brings Michael Keaton back to one of his most famous roles for the second time in two years, will debut in September. Besides Keaton, it brings back Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara to reprise their roles as the women of the Deetz family, and introduces a new daughter for Lydia in the form of Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega. They’re all featured, along with Keaton and some special guests, on the new poster, which is an homage to the original theatrical poster from the 1988 original.

In it, Beetlejuice is perched on top of the Deetz house, surrounded by members of the cast. You can see the poster below and the trailer above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second trailer gives fans some answers that were raised by the first; in the original trailer, it was implied that Astrid (Ortega) was the one to call on Beetlejuice, and yet when he appeared, it was in front of Lydia. Here, we see that Lydia has summoned Beetlejuice to help her find Astrid, who is apparently lost in the afterlife. The stakes? It looks like, just like last time around, Lydia has promised to marry Beetlejuice to solve her problems. Whether that will actually happen, or if there’s another third-act surprise for the Ghost With the Most, is anybody’s guess.

“Beetlejuice is the most f-ckin’ fun you can have working,” Keaton said in a recent interview. “It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie … There’s a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move.”

The official synopsis for the film also suggests the death of the Deetz family patriarch is what sets the movie’s plot in motion. You can check it out below:

“Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be in theaters on September 6th.