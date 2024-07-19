Deadpool & Wolverine: Final Trailer Spoils MASSIVE Marvel Cameo

Deadpool & Wolverine is one week away. Back in Fall 2022, leading man Ryan Reynolds made the blockbuster announcement that the third installment into the Deadpool franchise was not only officially a go at Marvel Studios, it not only would retain its R-rating, it not only would weave into the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, but it would be co-led by Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine for the first time since Logan (2017). Deadpool & Wolverine production kicked off in 2023 and ran for multiple months, as rumor and innuendo of multiple Marvel movie alums reprising their retired roles in cameo fashion sparked throughout.

With Deadpool & Wolverine marketing in full gear now, many of those rumored cameos have been confirmed in promotional material. Tyler Mane’s Sabretooth, Aaron Stanford’s Pyro, Kelly Hu’s Lady Deathstrike, and others have been facially featured in Deadpool & Wolverine footage, and the latest (and final) trailer for the threequel confirms another major Marvel cameo.

As featured in the final trailer, Dafne Keen will reprise her role as X-23 in Deadpool & Wolverine. Keen’s first and only performance as X-23 came in 2017’s Logan, starring opposite Hugh Jackman in what was at the time expected to be his final time playing the metal-clawed mutant.

X-23, or Laura Kinney, is a clone of Wolverine. Her character was first kickstarted in the post-credits scene of X-Men: Apocalypse, when the mysterious Essex Corporation acquired Wolverine’s blood. Laura was created from Wolverine’s DNA, inheriting his claws and regenerative abilities. Instead of Wolverine’s trio of claws, X-23’s come out as just two. The events of Logan see the titular mutant help Laura and other mutant children escape termination. Wolverine dies in X-23’s arms, and she buries him as the film concludes, taking his makeshift cross memorial and flipping it sideways to form an X.

ComicBook’s Brandon Davis spoke to Keen at The Acolyte press junket, asking how she navigates the endless Marvel rumors about her possible return to the character that launched her career.

“What goes through your head is, first of all, how cool that something is that big that if seeps and it bleeds into other projects,” Keen said, months before her Deadpool & Wolverine return was confirmed. “And how cool it is that I got to be a part of something that had such a huge legacy that almost 10 years later I’m still being asked about and that just feels pretty huge.”

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on Friday, July 26th.