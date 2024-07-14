Shannen Doherty, Charmed and Beverly Hills 90210 Star, Dies at 53

Following a battle with breast cancer, actress Shannen Doherty has died. The star, who is known best for their work on Charmed and Beverly Hills 90210, passed away on July 13. She was 53 years old.

In a statement to the public, Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed the tragic news. “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.”

In 2015, Doherty announced her battle with breast cancer to the world, and the actress continued to be a vocal about their fight against the disease. In 2016, Doherty detailed her initial treatment for breast cancer which sadly changed once doctors learned the disease was more advanced than they believed at first. In April 2017, Doherty was said to have been in remission, but the actress announced her cancer’s return in 2020. In June 2023, Doherty confirmed her prognosis was terminal as the cancer had spread to her brain as well as her bones.

Doherty’s public battle against breast cancer put the disease in the public’s eye, and fans have been steadfast in wishing her well. After all, the star’s legacy goes back a few decades as Doherty rose to fame in 1990. It was then Doherty found herself playing Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills 90210. The show’s progressive themes and intense drama made it a quick hit, and despite foregoing the show’s last season, Doherty returned for both revivals of Beverly Hills 90210.

Of course, netizens will also known Doherty for her work on Charmed. The star brought Prue Halliwell to life playing opposite of Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs. The fantasy series launched in 1998 to quick acclaim, leading it to become a cult hit. And beyond Charmed, Doherty also found success with projects like Riverdale, Little House on the Prairie, and more. The actress also dabbled with reality television as Doherty hosted her own series in 2006 titled Breaking Up with Shannen Doherty. From film to television, the actress did it all, and netizens are taking the time now to reflect on Doherty’s impressive pop culture legacy.

