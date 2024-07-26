Captain America Star Chris Evans Comments on Steve Rogers’ Marvel Return

Chris Evans addressed returning as Captain America after Deadpool & Wolverine. Massive spoiler warning for this year’s only Marvel movie, but the Steve Rogers actor is in-tow as Johnny Storm this time around. He filmed a secret cameo as the Fantastic Four member. Entertainment Weekly had to ask the Captain America star about picking up the shield again in The Multiverse Saga. When asked about bringing Cap back, and if he ever thinks about it, Evans said, “No, no not really.” Clearly, Marvel fans are headed for some massive returns in the near future. Deadpool & Wolverine‘s raucous fan response is just proof that nothing is truly ever over in this universe. (Take that however you wish!)

In reference to Captain America: Brave New World, Evans said that he’s still keeping in touch with Anthony Mackie and company. “I keep in touch with all those guys,” the Marvel star said. “We text all the time. I can’t wait to see that movie.” It’s been a whirlwind week for the former Captain America already. He was present for Kevin Feige’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony yesterday. Then, Evans made the trip down the coast to San Diego Comic-Con to surprise fans at Marvel’s Hall H panel for Deadpool & Wolverine. Who knows, maybe he’s not done at the biggest geek gathering of the year? Marvel fans can only hope at this point.

Would Chris Evans Ever Come Back?

Shawn Levy, Louis D’Esposito, Sebastian Stan, Chris Evans, Kathryn Hahn, David Harbour, Ke Huy Quan, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Simu Liu, Chris Pratt and Brie Larson at the ceremony honoring Kevin Feige with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame held in front of the El Capitan Theatre on July 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

If you can believe it, this isn’t the first time Chris Evans has been asked about a Marvel return. In every interview since Avengers: Endgame released in 2019, fans have been wondering if they’ll ever see Steve Rogers again in new footage from one of these movies. To his credit, Evans has tried to keep the focus on Anthony Mackie’s tenure as Captain America. That’s one of his closest friends, and clearly a story that Marvel Studios is interested in telling. Speaking to GQ last year, the Marvel star explained what it would take to lure him out of retirement and back into those red white and blue duds.

“I’ll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience,” Evans previously said. “But I’m also very precious with it. It’s something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened. And I wouldn’t want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn’t live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn’t connected to that original thing. So, no time soon.”

The Captain America star continued, “And ultimately I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life. I have a lot of other interests. Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars and I’m not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied.”

