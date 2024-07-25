The Super Mario Bros. Movie Sequel Title and Logo Reportedly Revealed

Back in March, Nintendo and Illumination officially announced a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026. While a follow-up was pretty much guaranteed thanks to the movie’s massive box office haul, little information has been provided. However, our first look at a logo and title has apparently been revealed thanks to an IMAX investor presentation. It seems the sequel will be called The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2, and the film’s logo replicates the original design, but with a giant red “2” next to it. A simple name and logo for the sequel, but it does manage to get the point across!

An image of the IMAX presentation slide in question can be found below.

Now, readers should keep in mind that this is not direct confirmation, and the title and logo have not been officially revealed by Nintendo and Illumination. Basically, they could change as we get closer to that date! However, if that title is correct, it would debunk some of the rumors that have surrounded the movie. In the months following the sequel announcement, there had been some leakers claiming that the next Mario movie would not be a numbered follow-up, but would instead be a spin-off centered on Donkey Kong or Luigi. While both Charlie Day and Seth Rogen have shown an interest in making spin-off films starring their characters, there’s still nothing to suggest that the next movie will be a spin-off, rather than a direct sequel.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie did offer a brief tease for a sequel, with a hint of a green Yoshi egg hatching in the sewers beneath Brooklyn. A herd of Yoshis also make a brief appearance in the background of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at one point, but they didn’t have much else to do in the movie. Yoshis have played a pivotal role in the Mario franchise since 1991, and it would make a lot of sense for the characters to get a big focus in the sequel. Unfortunately, plot details for the next movie are basically nonexistent at this time.

