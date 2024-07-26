SDCC 2024: Star Wars: The High Republic Finale Series Fear of the Jedi Announced

Star Wars: The High Republic is getting into its Phase III endgame with the announcement of an upcoming new project: Fear of the Jedi. The Marvel Comics series will serve as the finale to The High Republic Phase III, “Trials of the Jedi”, which began in late 2023.

Star Wars: The High Republic Phases I & II chronicled the Jedi and Republic’s century-long mission to expand into a sector of the Outer Rim territories that was rife with civil conflict between planets and/or different Force user religions. One of those religions splintered off and became the army of galactic raiders known as The Nihil, who inherited an ancient race of Force-eating beasts known as the Nameless, able to kill Jedi with ease.

Phase III of The High Republic has been the darkest chapter yet, as the Nihil destroyed the Jedi and Republic’s grand achievement in the Outer Rim, Starlight Beacon, and used the Namless to kill off some prominent and powerful Jedi of that era. The bright and hopeful heroes (young and old) who began in the series (The Acolyte’s Vernestra Rwoh, Jedi Knights Keeve Trennis, Bell Zettifar, Reath Silas – Masters Avar Kriss, and Elzar Man) are quickly becoming more complicated and battle-scarred warriors, fighting to free their allies and innocents from a sector of space the Nihil have sectioned off as their own. Meanwhile, The High Republic has turned non-Jedi characters like Nihil turncoat Lourna Dee, or thief Tey Sirrek have broken out into bigger roles. All in all, the High Republic has distinguished itself as its own era of Star Wars, but could benefit from wrapping this particular saga (which began in 2021) sooner before later.

Cover Art for “Star Wars: The High Republic – Fear of the Jedi #1” by Phil Noto

What Is Star Wars: The High Republic – Fear of the Jedi About?

As per the synopsis from Marvel:

This February, the galaxy-spanning finale of Phase III of The High Republic begins in STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI, a new ongoing series written by New York Times bestselling author Cavan Scott and drawn by acclaimed artist Marika Cresta (Doctor Aphra). Just announced at the Star Wars: Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away panel at San Diego Comic Con, STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI will be the latest Marvel Comics venture into the fascinating world of The High Republic storytelling. Scott, one of the era’s story architects who penned several of Marvel’s previous The High Republic projects, returns to deliver this stunning conclusion to the groundbreaking Phase III of The High Republic storyline, set during what was considered the Jedi Order’s Golden Age. WHAT SCARES THE JEDI? As fighting within the Nihil Occlusion Zone intensifies, Jedi Master Keeve Trennis is set upon a path that will change her life forever. Guest-starring The Acolyte’s Wookiee Jedi Master, Kelnacca, alongside fan-favorite characters from Star Wars: The High Republic novels, audio dramas and comics!

More Updates about Star Wars: The High Republic – Fear of the Jedi are coming soon.