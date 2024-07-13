Marvel Studios SDCC 2024 Panel Start Time, Length Revealed

Marvel Studios massive San Diego Comic-Con panel has an official time. On Saturday July 27 at 6pm PT, fans will get a preview of what’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios will be up there to unpack all the announcements and reveals for San Diego Comic-Con’s biggest panel of the weekend. Fans have been expecting some pretty big moves from Marvel after some of the shuffling earlier this year. A lot of projects got pushed to 2025 and beyond. There’s a new director for Avengers 5 to announce and possibly new castings to be unveiled. So, Feige and company are going to have to hit the ground running.

One interesting fact headed into the big Marvel panel is that Feige will be pulling double duty headed into this event. On Friday night, the Marvel Studios head will be a part of a panel with Marvel Comics bigwig CB Cebulski to talk about the publishing side of the company. Expect some big comics news during that as well. This week already brought Agatha All Along‘s trailer and a teaser for Captain America: Brave New World. Before this week, both of those clips would have been locks for the San Diego stage. Now, some fans are wondering what will take their place. So, there are probably going to be some surprises in-store for people who tune-in for the MCU showcase.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fantastic Four To Have Major Comic-Con Presence

Fantastic Four begins filming even sooner than we imagined.

Fantastic Four is already making its presence felt in San Diego. Near the convention center, there are already banners touting the Future Foundation. There are little teases for The Fantastic Four’s characters on light posts as well. It’s no secret that Marvel Studios is excited for Matt Shakman’s take on the iconic family. No one might be more pumped than Kevin Feige himself. He joined The Official Marvel Podcast to talk about 2025’s big summer blockbuster.

“Our director, Matt Shakman has already moved to London, and we start filming at the end of July. Funny story, we start shooting the Monday after Comic-Con,” Feige told the podcast. “We start filming the day after on Fantastic Four. I’m extremely excited, because those characters are mainstays, are legendary pillars of the Marvel Universe that we’ve never gotten to play with or explore in any significant way apart from [Doctor Strange in the] Multiverse of Madness and a few fun teases before, in the way we’re doing that film. So, I’m extremely excited.”

“It is a period film, and there was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air making a 4 symbol. There was a cityscape in that image,” Feige smirked. “There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know or the New York that existed in the 60s in our world. Those are smart observations, I’ll say…”

What do you think Marvel will announce? Check out all the pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!