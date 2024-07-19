Dragon Ball Daima Releases New Trailer

While Dragon Ball Super’s anime hasn’t shared hints that it will return to the small screen, that fact isn’t stopping the Z-Fighters from finding a different avenue to return to anime fans’ lives. Dragon Ball Daima will see Goku and the other anime fighters transformed into children thanks to a shady conspiracy surrounding the Dragon Balls. There might still be several questions when it comes to the upcoming anime series that was developed thanks to franchise creator Akira Toriyama but a new trailer for Daima gives fans a closer look at the series that takes place between Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super.

In this new trailer, the unique series asks fans whether they want to be a part of the “Grand Adventure”. Of course, this might have shonen fans thinking even more of Dragon Ball GT, aka Dragon Ball Grand Tour. The “black sheep” of the shonen franchise saw only Goku transformed into a child but still set out the anime star on a quest to find the Dragon Balls across the universe to undo the major change. Rather than hitching a ride with his granddaughter Pan and Trunks, Son is instead travelling with the Kaioshins to return to his elder years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Daima’s New Trailer: Watch

As of the writing of this article, Dragon Ball Daima has yet to specifically state when its first episode will drop, or if it will be released on an exclusive streaming platform. Luckily, regardless of the release date remaining a mystery, the series has confirmed that it will be landing this October.

If you want to learn more about Dragon Ball Daima, Toei Animation has shared an official description that breaks down the challenge that is facing Son Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters, “Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.”

Want to see what the future holds for Goku and company in Dragon Ball Daima? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the shonen universe and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.