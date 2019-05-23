Disneyland Hiring Stormtroopers for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

The Disneyland Resort is now seeking performers to act as Stormtroopers for its Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge expansion, opening May 31 at Disneyland park.

Auditions will be held Friday, May 24 in Downey, California, and is open to individuals with heights 5'10"- 6'0".

Disney Parks Live Entertainment is searching for "energetic performers to bring to life some of the exciting characters from the Star Wars saga." Hopefuls should have a slender to athletic build and "be willing to demonstrate high energy levels, a full range of body movement, and imaginative improvisation."

The casting call notes the role requires "physical exertion and working in a full-body costume," namely the standard issue armor of the iron-fisted First Order.

Performers are advised role requirements include availability on Friday nights, weekends, holidays, and peak operating seasons. Applicants must be at least 18-years-old or a high school graduate class of 2019.

The 14-acre land, the biggest single-themed expansion in the history of Disneyland park, depicts the Black Spire Outpost on the remote planet of Batuu, a seedy stomping ground for smugglers, bounty hunters, rogues, and the patrolling First Order. The OC Register previously reported the land — accessible only by reservation until June 24 — will be policed by First Order Stormtroopers who may be tasked with rounding up stragglers who do not exit Galaxy's Edge upon expiration of their four-hour reservation window.

Live Stormtroopers are just one entertainment offering found in the land, which aims to immerse guests in their own living Star Wars story.

"Our intent is to make it feel as if you just walked into one of the movies," Walt Disney Imagineer and Galaxy's Edge mastermind Scott Trowbridge said in 2015. "What does that street feel like? What does that animal smell like? What does blue milk taste like?"

"This used to be a vibrant trading port back in the old sub-lightspeed days, but now with advent of hyperspace, its prominence has kind of fallen and faded a little bit, which has made it a great spot for those who didn't want to be on that kind of mainstream path," Walt Disney Imagineer and Galaxy's Edge mastermind Scott Trowbridge told the Orlando Sentinel.

"The smugglers, the bounty hunters, the rogue adventurers looking to crew up, the people who don't want to be found — basically all the interesting people."

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens May 31 at the Disneyland Resort and August 29 within Disney's Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort.