Star Wars The Black Series Original Boba Fett Replica Helmet Is Back With a Deal

Collectors might be aware that Hasbro released re-armored The Black Series Boba Fett helmet in 2020 that's was inspired by Boba Fett's return in The Mandalorian tv series on Disney+ in 2020. However, the one that everyone really wants is the battle damaged version released in 2019 – the version that's inspired by the one worn by Boba Fett in original Star Wars films. The helmet is a full-size wearable replica that comes with features like a flip-down viewfinder and LEDs. If you didn't grab one before it was discontinued, we have some really great news.

The 2019 version generally runs around $200 via third parties, but you won't have to worry about that because Hasbro has reissued it priced at $109.99, which is actually $10 cheaper than it cost originally. What's more you can pre-order The Black Series Boba Fett helmet for only $99.99 right here at Entertainment Earth with free U.S. shipping thanks to a Star Wars Day promotion they're running that offers discounts on Star Wars purchases at various price points.

Of course, the timing for this The Black Series reissue is no coincidence. Star Wars Day aka May the 4th is happening this weekend, and there are tons of new products and deals on the way for fans. You can keep up with it all right here via our Star Wars Day hub.

Note that Hasbro also re-released a Black Series Imperial Shock Trooper electronic helmet replica last month that was originally a GameStop exclusive way back in 2018. Unopened copies were going for $300 to $500 via third partie, but you can pre-order a brand new version here at Entertainment Earth right now for $99.99 with free US shipping. Note that you'll qualify for Entertainment Earth's Star Wars Day discount on purchases of $100 or more.

The helmet is inspired by the 2017 game Star Wars Battlefront II, and features a neck guard, speech projector, game-accurate sound effects and an adjustable fit.