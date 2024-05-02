A fan-favorite LEGO Star Wars game is now available to download for free, though there are some requirements that need to be met before Star Wars fans can enjoy the LEGO classic. For one, the free download is part of Prime Gaming, which means it requires an Amazon Prime subscription. The other requirement is you will need a PC and GOG account to play it, as the free codes are PC codes via GOG. If you check all these boxes, you can download the game for free and keep it.

As what the mystery LEGO Star Wars game is it's LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars from 2011. Developed by Traveller's Tales and published by LucasArts, it was released in March 2011 via PC, PS3, PSP, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, Wii, and Xbox 360. Upon release, the PC version of the game garnered a 76 on Metacritic. This was couple by the game selling over four million copies in it first year on the market, a strong return for the time.

"The beloved and critically acclaimed LEGO Star Wars franchise is back," reads an official description of the game. "LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars, combines the epic stories and iconic characters from the Star Wars universe and hit animated TV series Star Wars: The Clone Wars with all new gameplay features. Players will enjoy brand new game mechanics allowing them to create, control and explore in a galaxy far, far away like never before. Promising breathtaking visuals as well as new characters and levels, the game also features the signature tongue-in-cheek humor from the LEGO universe. With over 20 story-based missions and 40 bonus levels spanning the entire Clone Wars era, LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars will allow fans to explore endlessly and laugh their way through the Star Wars galaxy in the most humorous, accessible and action-packed LEGO game to date."

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber with a PC that can play games, and this offer doesn't tickle your fancy, the good news is it is not the only free game being given out via Prime Gaming this month. You can check out the rest of the free games here.