Star Wars Sends Off The Bad Batch With Final Posters
Check out the final character posters for Star Wars: The Bad Batch!
Star Wars: The Bad Batch has completed its run, and the series finale left fans pretty emotional. It's been a long, hard, journey for Clone Force 99 and their young ward Omega, with some questionable allies having to be made along the way. To commemorate that journey, and the faces we saw along the way, Star Wars has released this final gallery of The Bad Batch character posters:
The Bad Batch
Look at Clone Force 99 in their "Daddies" Era! And Omega is all grown up! Go back and look at some of the earlier group posters from Seasons 1 and 2 if you really want your mind blown!
Asajj Ventress
The Bad Batch gave Star Wars animation fans a big milestone achievement by bringing back Asajj Ventress after her apparent death. Where Ventress' story goes from here is unknown, but so many fans are glad she's back in the mix.
Fennec Shand
We got to see Ventress by way of Fennec Shand, who has broken out to become one of the biggest recurring characters in Star Wars in the last few years. Actress Ming-Na Wen is always a welcome presence in the franchise, so we're not mad to see her featured here.
Phee Genoa
Comedian Wanda Sykes really made her presence known in The Bad Batch as Phee Genoa, and we hope to see more of her character, elsewhere.
Rampart
Noshir Dalal's Vice Admiral Rampart was an easy villain to hate, with the character being a thinly veiled metaphor for aristocratic types who look down upon "inferior" groups of people – in this case, clones.
(SPOILERS) Seeing Rampart get blown up by Nala Se in the finale was very satisfying.
CX-2
The CX squad that Dr. Royce Hemlock created has become the new Boba Fett of Star Wars: namely, fans want to know so much more about them than we got from their brief appearances in The Bad Batch's Final Season.
CX-2, the dark sniper counterpart to Crosshairs – was the CX operative we spent the most time with, and his scenes were all the proof of concept we needed to want more Star Wars content about the CX squad.
The Lab Batch
The Bad Batch actually made viewers feel real stakes when it came to these Force-sensitive kids that Hemlock abducted and experimented on at Mount Tantiss. we could only breathe easy once we knew they were safe.