Star Wars Sends Off The Bad Batch With Final Posters

The Bad Batch (Photo: Lucasfilm Animation) Look at Clone Force 99 in their "Daddies" Era! And Omega is all grown up! Go back and look at some of the earlier group posters from Seasons 1 and 2 if you really want your mind blown! prevnext

Asajj Ventress (Photo: Lucasfilm Animation) The Bad Batch gave Star Wars animation fans a big milestone achievement by bringing back Asajj Ventress after her apparent death. Where Ventress' story goes from here is unknown, but so many fans are glad she's back in the mix. prevnext

Fennec Shand (Photo: Lucasfilm Animation) We got to see Ventress by way of Fennec Shand, who has broken out to become one of the biggest recurring characters in Star Wars in the last few years. Actress Ming-Na Wen is always a welcome presence in the franchise, so we're not mad to see her featured here. prevnext

Phee Genoa (Photo: Lucasfilm Animation) Comedian Wanda Sykes really made her presence known in The Bad Batch as Phee Genoa, and we hope to see more of her character, elsewhere. prevnext

Rampart (Photo: Lucasfilm Animation) Noshir Dalal's Vice Admiral Rampart was an easy villain to hate, with the character being a thinly veiled metaphor for aristocratic types who look down upon "inferior" groups of people – in this case, clones. (SPOILERS) Seeing Rampart get blown up by Nala Se in the finale was very satisfying. prevnext

CX-2 (Photo: Lucasfilm Animation) The CX squad that Dr. Royce Hemlock created has become the new Boba Fett of Star Wars: namely, fans want to know so much more about them than we got from their brief appearances in The Bad Batch's Final Season. CX-2, the dark sniper counterpart to Crosshairs – was the CX operative we spent the most time with, and his scenes were all the proof of concept we needed to want more Star Wars content about the CX squad. prevnext