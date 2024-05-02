Disney Stormtroopers and Droids Dress Drops On Star Wars Day 2024

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A ton of Star Wars Day / May the 4th 2024 merch is on the way, and one of the many new releases from Disney is the Stormtrooper and Droids dress, which is part of the Disney Parks Dress Shop Collection. It's a vintage style sundress that features a design with C-3PO and R2-D2 trying to blend in with a line of Imperial Stormtroopers.

Naturally. this dress would be the perfect thing to wear while visiting the Parks or attending your next convention, and you will be able to make it happen starting on May 4th at 8am PT / 11am ET here at the Disney Store (link won't be active until after the launch) for $128.99. A full breakdown of features for the dress can be found below, followed by details on the previously announced Galaxy's Edge Roleplay Collection for Star Wars Day 2024. Note that the Disney Store offers free shipping on orders over $75.

Vintage style sundress

Woven sateen

Allover Imperial Stormtroopers pattern, also featuring C-3PO and R2-D2

Smocked back bodice

Zipper at back

Pleated skirt

Contrast adjustable shoulder straps

Contrast beltline and skirt insets

Silver puff ink Star Wars logo on inset

Slip skirt

Lined bodice

The Galaxy's Edge roleplay collection was an early Star Wars Day 2024 drop that includes a Padmé Amidala Coak, Princess Leia Dress, Saber Trainer Tunic, and a Senator Bail Organa Security Aide Jacket. Below you'll find a complete breakdown of the new items. If you see something you like, you can get your order in here at the Disney Store now with prices that range from $69.99 to $149.99.

Padmé Amidala Cloak for Adults - $149.99: "Get into character as you prepare for an epic Star Wars adventure. Based on Padmé Amidala's cloak as seen in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and displayed at Skywalker Ranch Legacy archives, this dramatic flowing outfit features an oversized pleated hood so you'll feel like royalty on your exciting Star Wars mission."

- $149.99: "Based on the stately long jacket worn by Senator Bail Organa's security aide, its construction, color, and greeblie are inspired by the original piece at Skywalker Ranch Legacy archives." Princess Leia Dress for Adults – $129.99: "Imagine yourself as Princess Leia in this detailed replica of her iconic dress. With its draped fabric, attached hood, and simulated leather belt you'll feel like royalty on your epic Star Wars mission."

– $129.99: "Imagine yourself as Princess Leia in this detailed replica of her iconic dress. With its draped fabric, attached hood, and simulated leather belt you'll feel like royalty on your epic Star Wars mission." Saber Trainer Tunic for Adults – $69.99: "Inspired by the Saber Trainer uniform, this detailed cosplay outfit will transform you into the role of the expert wielder of a Lightsaber as you become the hero of your exciting Star Wars mission."

Things have been especially exciting for Star Wars fans lately with details about The Acolyte and Tales of the Empire series that are coming to Disney+, the huge Imperial March event, Wondercon 2024 releases, LEGO x Star Wars 25th anniversary releases, and the Star Wars: Outlaws video game. We suspect that Disney and Lucasfilm are just getting started for the year.