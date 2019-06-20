Disneyland Will Use Virtual Queuing System to Make Visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Easier

Beginning June 24, guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the Disneyland Resort will have access to innovative digital planning tools to make the most of their visit, including a virtual queuing system that may be implemented to ease crowds when the land ends its soft opening.

The 14-acre expansion land, which has welcomed space travelers to the outpost planet of Batuu through a reservation-only system since May 31, will no longer require reservations starting June 24. On that date, Disneyland may utilize a virtual queuing system, as needed, to maximize guest experience and increase time spent exploring Disneyland park and Galaxy's Edge.

Both the official Disneyland app and signage in the park will alert guests of the need to join a boarding group to enter Galaxy's Edge. This boarding group will save a virtual spot in line, allowing guests to enjoy other experiences as they await an alert notification signaling entry to the land.

If boarding groups are in place, the request to join a group can be made through the Disneyland app once a guest has entered the park. Guests can then use the app to link a party's park tickets, allowing them to request a shared boarding group.

To learn which boarding group is currently being admitted when the system is in place, simply reference the app or digital signage in the park.

Guests are encouraged to enable push notifications on their mobile devices as a notification will be issued when a boarding group is ready for entry. To better accommodate other activities, guests will then have up to two hours to enter Galaxy's Edge after their boarding group is called for admission.

For guests not using the Disneyland app, a boarding group can be obtained with a park admission ticket at select Disney FastPass service kiosks located at Haunted Mansion, Splash Mountain, Indiana Jones Adventure, Space Mountain and near Matterhorn Bobsleds.

Reservations will remain in place for two of the land's limited capacity hot spots, Savi's Workshop - Handbuilt Lightsabers and Oga's Cantina. Reservations for these experiences must be booked on the same day of visit, beginning at 7 a.m., with a valid credit card.

As reservations for both experiences will allow access into the land at the time of the reservation, joining a boarding group is not necessary if the system is in operation on that day.

Guests are encouraged to visit Disneyland.com/SavisWorkshop and Disneyland.com/Cantina for additional important details.

Disneyland notes Galaxy's Edge remains subject to capacity and joining a boarding group does not guarantee entry when the land ends its reservation period on June 24.