Empire Strikes Back Writer Lawrence Kasdan Is Done With Star Wars

The fan response to Solo: A Star Wars Story was positive enough for a film that not many fans of the saga were asking for; while Han Solo is one of the most popular characters in the franchise, there was not a huge demand among the community to see his origin story on the big screen. That said, the people who saw the movie had a positive response to the acting, the narrative, and the special effects, making it another decent entry in the Star Wars franchise. Unfortunately, those box office numbers didn’t translate over to success, and Lucasfilm and Disney went back to the drawing board and decided to rethink their approach to Star Wars spinoff movies.

During a discussion at Austin Film Fest (via SYFY Wire), screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan revealed that was done with Star Wars movies after his experience making Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Apparently Lucasfilm tried to keep him involved in the ongoing franchise, even sending a messenger to hand deliver a script about a project that Kasdan never even looked at.

“I never saw this poor messenger they sent,” Kasdan said. “I said, ‘I can’t take it.’ I didn’t want to sit down and read someone else’s Star Wars movie. I’m just not interested in Star Wars.”

He then added, “Don’t think for a second I don’t know how lucky I am that they’re sending a Star Wars script to my door and I can say, ‘No, I won’t accept it.’ You have to be in a very privileged situation to do that, and I don’t ever take that for granted.”

Kasdan did say that working on Solo: A Star Wars Story with his son Jon Kasdan was “a very good experience,” but that interference from Lucasfilm and Disney ultimately contributed to the film’s under performance.

“Then the studio blew it,” Kasdan explained, then adding, “but that’s not unusual.”

The Kasdans are rumored to be involved with the upcoming Indiana Jones revival, but for now, Lawrence Kasdan is currently working is currently working on the mob movie November Road.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is currently available on Blu-Ray, DVD, and Digital HD.