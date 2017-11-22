Black Friday Starts Now For ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Power Rangers’ Toys and Collectibles

Entertainment Earth is one of the biggest stores out there for toys and collectibles, and they just dropped their huge Black Friday sale. There are over 100 deals to be had right now, and the lineup is heavy on Star Wars and Power Rangers items with some Doctor Who, WWE, and Nerf thrown in for good measure. Plus, all in-stock products ship free. Here's a breakdown of some of the best items available:

• Star Wars The Black Series Clone Troopers of Order 66 6-Inch Action Figures - 60% off

• Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Red Ranger Power Sword - 13% off

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi Porg Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head #198 - 45% off

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi BB-8 2-In-1 Mega Playset with Force Link and Action Figures - 29% off

• Nerf Doomlands Double Dealer Blaster - 40% off

• Star Wars Rogue One Rapid Fire Imperial AT-ACT Vehicle - 55% off

• Mighty Morphin Power Rangers GX-72 Megazord Soul of Chogokin Die-Cast Action Figure - 23% off

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure 2-Packs Wave 1 Set - 22% off

• Power Rangers Legacy Dragonzord Die-Cast Metal Action Figure - 22% off

• BB-8 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero - 42% off

• Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero - 19% off

• Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Titanus Black Edition Legacy Action Figure - 19% off

• Doctor Who Titans 9th Doctor Fantastic Collection Random Mini-Figure - 70% off

• Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 3-Inch Random Figure Series 1 Mini-Figure - 38% off

Head on over to Entertainment Earth and take advantage of the sale before your favorite items sell out. These are the best deals you'll find on toys and collectibles of this type on Black Friday.