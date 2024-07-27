New Dexter: Resurrection Series Announced, Michael C. Hall Set to Star

Michael C. Hall isn’t done with Dexter yet. During the Dexter: Original Sin panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, Showtime announced another new series in the Dexter universe — Dexter: Resurrection. The new series will see Hall return to star as Dexter Morgan. Hall is also set to narrate the inner voice of young Dexter (Patrick Gibson) in the upcoming Original Sin prequel series. Per the announcement, Dexter: Resurrection is a follow up to 2021’s Dexter: New Blood and will be set in the present day.

“We are thrilled to have the brilliant Michael C. Hall reprise his iconic role as Dexter Morgan in Showtime’s most successful series ever,” Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). “While Dexter: Resurrection will appeal to the tens of millions of longtime fans, Dexter: Original Sin will introduce a whole new generation of viewers into this iconic series by starting from the beginning, which is sure to satisfy existing audiences as well.”

Thus far, details about Dexter: Resurrection have not been revealed so it remains to be seen exactly how Dexter will return. As fans of Dexter: New Blood may recall, Dexter died at the end of that series, having been shot by his son Harrison in the finale. What we do know about the new series is that Dexter: Resurrection is eyeing a debut in Summer 2025 on Paramount+.

What is Dexter: Original Sin About?

As for Dexter: Original Sin, fans don’t have too much longer to wait for that series. It is set to debut in December. The series takes place 15 years before the events of the original Dexter series. “Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements’ radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.”

Dexter: Original Sin will star Gibson, Christian Slater, Molly Brown, Patrick Dempsey, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.